The past of the universe in a small galaxy

It has a diameter of suns 1200 light years awayIts name is a complex alphanumeric code that has made itself coveted by astronomers. hide Behind a shining star: these are the salient features of HEPAS J131-31One A relatively nearby dwarf galaxy But with an appearance very similar to his distant “colleagues” V.Iancient universe.

Scientists have considered the galaxy of great interest precisely because it allows a “peek into”. past studied by one telescope team – Space and Earth – including historical Hubble. co-ordinated investigationAstrophysical Observatory affiliateRussian Academy of Sciencesis described inElement Peekaboo: The Very Poor Dwarf Galaxy Hipass J1131–31 Is Coming Soon Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (There is currently a file Abstracts).

HEPAS J131-31 was nicknamed ‘Glance’ (cuckoo) precisely because it “hides” behind the star Tyk 7215-199-1; to be “lonely” 20 million light years from Earththe galaxy is the closest example of training operations In place approx 13.8 billion years agonot long after the great explosion.

Classified by astronomers Glance like galaxy Very low in metallic elements (Xmp, very poor in minerals), so to say Heavier than hydrogen and helium. These two elements, in fact, were ‘formed’ in the Big Bang and form Basic ingredients primitive universe. The heavy itemsHowever, they were produced by the stars over thousands of years and I am also among them “Brick” life.

galaxiesancient universe I’m kind xmpbut similar specimens have been found in the local universe, such as Glance Which, moreover, does not have a cast of aging stars. The stars of this galaxy have been specifically studied before Hubble And they have a few billion years on the shoulders.

Glance It was discovered more than 20 years ago, but its importance has only recently emerged; In fact, it was initially classified as one A region composed of cold hydrogen And just make more notes with HubbleShe allowed us to determine her true nature.

Scientists think they’re still out there Many details to discover on this small galaxy and plan to make more observations with Hubble Especially with telescope web. Explore the galaxy Glance – he commented Jagandeep Anand From the Space Telescope Science Institute, one of the study’s authors – is to open a file A direct window into the past allowing us to study its harsh environment and stars at a level of detail that was unimaginable in the early universe.”

Above: the Peekaboo Galaxy, visible to the right of the foreground star. Hubble image (credits: NASA, Isa, and Karachentsev-Sao Ras; image processing: Alisa Pagan (StScI)