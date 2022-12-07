Australian flu 2022, how long will symptoms last and when will they peak

The 2022 Australian flu has arrived in Italy and will infect hundreds of thousands of people in the coming weeks with symptoms such as fever, fatigue and muscle aches. Children and adults, after an incubation period of 1-2 days, are scheduled to stay home for at least 4-5 days, according to the average illness duration. The flu is also likely to affect the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. In fact, according to Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist and professor at Milan State University, the peak will come “in the Christmas period when it will reach 150,000 cases per day, for a seasonal total of 10 million cases on New Year’s Eve”. But how long do the symptoms last? “Studying influenza” is my passion and I can say that the Australian, who has already arrived, will make the season very difficult. It will cause deaths, as always – the expert emphasized – and a group of 5,000 to 20,000 people missing from influenza.

Remembering the peak of winter, “this year it is expected in advance, between the end of December and the beginning of January, which is evident precisely because so many people get sick together,” says Claudio Criccelli, president of the Italian company. Society for General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg). “We are registering a huge demand for help from patients: we have a lot of sick people with influenza viruses, especially smaller ones. This year’s seasonal epidemic is a very focused curve: in a week they sick as many people as before” from covid-2 “I fell ill” .

“The flu comes with the usual symptoms: high fever with chills, joint pain, fatigue. It lasts a few days, don’t panic, unless you’re dealing with a frail, elderly or symptomatic person. In the latter cases, a doctor must intervene immediately Otherwise, medications with normal symptoms are used and, above all, antibiotics are not used, ”the expert stresses.

The rapid spread of the virus is related to the fact that “there are fewer means of protection, the mask is no longer used or other precautions. We are approaching the Christmas holidays, and people are circulating a lot. What we want to mention, especially the elderly and families. Weak, is that the flu spreads in places Crowded. And if you want to protect yourself, the suggestion is to use a mask in very crowded places, ”Crichelli concludes.

As for the incubation, it is short, ranging from 1-2 days, while the actual flu generally lasts 3-5 days, but it can also last beyond a week. The ISS notes that most people recover within a week without needing medical treatment, and the flu rarely causes complications in healthy people. Special attention should be given to cases involving pregnant women, children between 6 months and 5 years of age, the elderly, patients with chronic diseases or those undergoing treatments that weaken the immune system, severe obesity, and health workers. For healthy people with the flu, the main treatment is to rest at home, stay warm and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.