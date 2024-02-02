The new Lancia Ypsilon can already be ordered

If you want it now – Waiting for the official appearance on April 14, when all the new information will be published Lancia Ypsilon It was largely revealed in the new video released by the manufacturer (see below). Accompanied by the brand's CEO Luca Napolitano, the video not only showcases the design of the new Lancia Ypsilon, which has already been largely seen from images leaked on the web (from News), but also the still unknown interiors. “We wanted to convey the feeling,” the video said I feel at home“In a Beautiful Italian Home” and shows the seat upholstery, an elegant blue velvet, Form instead of required The steering wheel with new Lancia lettering and the multimedia system screen: It is clearly large in size, we estimate it to be around 10 inches, and displays more information every time with modern and clear graphics.

She has the table – In the video you can also watch the original version small table Which serves as storage in the console area, with a blue leather cover, with signature Cassina (a prominent name in the world of furniture) and the progressive number of the car. Yes, because the movie features the so-called release version Limited edition Cassinaproduced in 1906 units (same as the year of birth of the Torino brand) and 100% electrical (credited to the 403 km of autonomy), which can already be ordered online, through the Lancia website. the com. prezzo He wasn't informed, but we assume he was at least 40,000 euros.

About the design – But let's return to the exterior design of the new design Lancia YpsilonWhich can be admired in full in the video. Let's find them again Stylistic features For the Pu+ra HPE concept car with the redesigned Lancia grille designed with three illuminated lines, He goes The actual ones are positioned below and on the edge of the black bonnet: highlighting the new Lancia lettering. the sides It is thin and smooth and the Lancia logo (also revised) is clearly visible in the rear roof pillars. In the part Ass The round headlights stand out, and are joined by a black spoiler: a clear reference to the status of the 1970s. For now, that's all, the date to find out more is February 14.