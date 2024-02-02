An independent developer is accused of stealing another game… that he also developed

Independent developer of mobile RPG games Running cavalryGX Studio, is accused of having Scientific theft Another game, that is, copying some elements to insert them into his own elements. The game in question is called Lone tower It happens to be developed by the same person.

NotFamours307, that's the developer's nickname on Reddit, wanted to tell the funny but instructive story, which shows how many people make accusations on the Internet and don't bother to check them in any way.