An independent developer is accused of stealing another game… that he also developed

Independent developer of mobile RPG games Running cavalryGX Studio, is accused of having Scientific theft Another game, that is, copying some elements to insert them into his own elements. The game in question is called Lone tower It happens to be developed by the same person.
NotFamours307, that's the developer's nickname on Reddit, wanted to tell the funny but instructive story, which shows how many people make accusations on the Internet and don't bother to check them in any way.
Internet addicts
“I'll tell you a funny story.” This is how the developer began on Reddit, then said: “I posted a video playing Knights Run, my new game, and received some positive feedback, but someone accused him of stealing another game called Lone tower. Others joined in accusing me of plagiarizing Lone Tower's menu and UI design. I politely explained to him that I developed both games. “It led to a friendly exchange and overall it was a lot of fun.”
However, from this story, NotFamours307 extracted a valuable piece of wisdom: “Anyway, back to my breakfast and programming. Have a good day and know that it's okay to steal some ideas from yourselves and from your previous games!”
