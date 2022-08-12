August 12, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy has an official release date, but you might not like it – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 12, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy finally Exit date OFFICIAL, BUT YOU MAY NOT LIKE IT: The much-anticipated Avalanche Software will be available from February 10, 2023 On PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, a Nintendo Switch version is likely to come later.

Warner Bros. said. Earlier this year the Hogwarts Legacy would release in 2022, but things went differently. “The development team is happy to let you play, but it needs to more time To give you the best possible experience,” the post on Twitter reads.

So, February 10, with the Nintendo Switch getting the final date “soon”, always reveals the functionality of Avalanche Software. We imagine that tuning on the Japanese hybrid console would require additional effort.

Set several years ago adventures Harry PotterHogwarts Legacy will focus on the wonderful magic of Wizarding world And at Hogwarts Castle to tell an unpublished story, it puts us in command of a student from the famous school of magic.

So we will have the opportunity to choose the house among the traditional Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Slytherins and Ravenclaws, attend courses and learn new spells, develop our character and face inevitable opponents along the way.

