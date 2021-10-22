The Mediterranean hurricane is heading towards Catania, with a strong wave of bad weather coming

“In the south it will vary on Saturday and it will rain from time to time. 3bmeteo.com Eto’o Ferrara warns – “Between Sunday and Tuesday, a Mediterranean hurricane will reach the Sicilian Sea and then the Ionian Sea, causing severe weather in most parts of southern Italy.” Rain and thundershowers, even with heavy intensity, can affect Calabria and Sicily. All of these, along with Cyroco and Levante storms, are present along the coasts of the local and high storms at speeds of 80-90 km / h in the Ionian. Floods and local hydrological critiques are not excluded, as well as damage to coastal areas by the oceans “.

The weather gets worse after the weekend

“There is still instability with some scattered setbacks in the central regions on Saturday – Ferrara D continues 3bmeteo.com – Sunday will be a mostly dry day except for rain in Sardinia, even intense in the southeastern part of the island. Between Mondays and Tuesdays, it will also affect the center of disturbance connected to the Mediterranean vortex, and it will rain, especially on the Adriatic and Logio sides. Even here there is a strong wind blowing between the lavender and the Greek.

“Northern Italy, on the other hand, will be dry, at least until Tuesday, although the weather will be dark at times due to moderate-low clouds in the Bo Valley. Emilia Romagna will be an exception, with rain on Saturday and Tuesday.“, They end from 3bmeteo.com.