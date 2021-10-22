Covid, variant AY 4.2 identified in the United States: only a very few cases so far

Covid changes and scares. AY.4.2 variant of the SarsCov2 virus (Direct successor to Delta) It has also been identified in the United States, although there are far fewer cases so far. This was announced by Rochelle Walensky, director of the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control Centers) at a meeting at the White House to monitor the epidemic. Almost all cases have been detected in Europe so far, according to some US sites. This new variant is currently under control in the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel. “It is less than 0.05% of all viruses we order, and less than 10 cases have been reported in our database so far,” the CDC said. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. According to the CDC, “there is no evidence that AY4.2 currently affects the effectiveness of vaccines or treatments”.

The delta subtype (most contagious) exists in Italy, with the first 9 cases detected. What it is and why it is dangerous

The British Health Care Agency on Friday announced that the variant was expanding in the UK and increasing its frequency, with the first case being detected in Israel on Tuesday. “There is no reason to panic. This is not a situation comparable to the origin of the alpha and delta types, but is more prevalent than any other strain in circulation at the moment – Francois Baloux, director of the University College London Institute of Genetics, underscores the contagion, which is not as contagious as the other two.