The madness of Martinez Quarta, the icy Gudmundsson, the protagonist De Marco

Fiorentina and Genoa They split the bets on the first Monday postponement valid for the 32nd day of the Italian League. The ball starts Gudmundsson From a penalty kick, at the beginning of the second half, Ikone scored the equalizing goal after a wonderful pass from Bonaventura. He was the hero of the meetingRookie referee Di Marco, who awarded two penalties to Griffon, one of which was disallowed after it was called by VAR, and canceled out a goal from Belotti. The summit and confusion between Fiorentina and Genoa and the scoreboard for the Franchi match in our analysis.

Fiorentina – Genoa is the key to the match

Rest for Nico Gonzalez: in a 4-2-3-1 plan Italian There are Ikone, Beltran and Sutil supporting Belotti. Previously in service Gilardino He responds in a 3-5-2 formation: Gudmundsson and Ekuban in attack, and Retegui starts from the bench. In the early part of the match, the best opportunities occur Ecoban, who challenged Terracciano on one occasion, then missed an easy goal. at 25' Belotti stabs MartinezBut Fiorentina's goal was disallowed because Gallo was in Beltran's pocket Offside. Al 39′ Penalty kick for Genoa: Martinez Quarta loses the ball, Terracciano is excited again for Messias, but then the Parisian crushes Ekuban: Di Marco has no doubts. From eleven meters he introduces himself Gudmundsson Which replaces purple number one.

Relive all the emotions of the match between Fiorentina and Genoa

At the start of the second half, Fiorentina immediately equalized: a brilliant assist from Bonaventura Winning header by Ikoné. A controversial episode in the 60th minute: Contact between Kayode and Retegui, Marco has a penalty kick. When called back for field review, the whistle cancels the penalty kick.

Summit and failure for Fiorentina

Bonaventure 7: What to say about Jack: Guarantee. The assist to Ikone was brilliant and brilliant.

Icon 6.5: The first half was not received and then Martin burned and made the score 1-1. Finally, a ring from the former Lyon player.

Terracciano 6.5: Very good and engaging in opposing Ecoban's toxic conclusion.

Piloti 5.5: He finds the target again two months after the last time. But it is not allowed due to offside. The desire is there, there's no doubt, but the Rooster lacks the racing of the Bull's golden years.

Ranieri 5: He went back there many times, getting the timing and methods of intervention wrong. Even during the penalty kick he looked slow and awkward.

Parisian 5: He clipped Ekuban to prevent the Gryphon striker from kicking into the open goal: a desperate tackle but a clear penalty.

Martinez IV 4.5: He never provides security for the division: Ekuban suffers a lot and in fact is the first culprit for the penalty awarded to Genoa for that unfortunate and meaningless back pass he caused to set Messias on fire.

Summit and failure of Genoa

Gudmundsson 7: When accelerating there is pain for the rear tulip guard. As a true Icelander, he is immediately icy when he appears: there are 13 players in the tournament.

In 6.5: In the first half he is the most dangerous player in Genoa. If on one occasion it was Terracciano who deprived him of the pleasure of scoring, immediately afterwards he took advantage of a huge opportunity with a header wide of the goal alone. Redemption comes with the penalty kick he won thanks to his speed.

Brown 6,5: He leads the Ligurian rear group decisively. With good and ultimately also with evil.

Vasquez 6: The Mexican also performed well in Franchi.

Retige 6: Gilardino brought him into the fray after Icone's equalizer and the Italian-Argentine was awarded a penalty which was later disallowed after VAR intervention.

Thorsby 5.5: He was called up to replace the injured Messias, and did not have much of an impact on the match.

Martin 5: A very positive performance until he ruined it by sleeping on Ikoné.

Referee report card

From Mark 5.5: On his Serie A debut, a goal against Belotti was disallowed for offside (there was also a possible foul by Bonaventura on Bani) after a VAR consultation. The penalty against Genoa for a Parisian foul on Ekuban was brilliant. However, there are still doubts over the penalty awarded to Griffon due to contact between Kayode and Ritegwe which was then overturned after images were seen on the screen. As Marelli explained to DAZN, in these circumstances there is a tendency not to change the decision on the pitch.

Result of the match between Fiorentina and Genoa

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano. Kayode, Quarta, Ranieri, Parisi; Bonaventura (84' Milinkovic), Duncan (46' Arthur); Ikone, Beltran (55' Kwame), Sutil (55' Nico Gonzalez); Belotti (55' Mandragora). Available: Martinelli, Christensen, Dudu, Biraghi, Faraone, Lopez, Castrovilli, Infantino, Comuzzo, Barac. Coach: Vincenzo Italiano

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez. De Winter, Brown, Vasquez; Sabelli (61 min), Baddeley (80 min Strootman), Vrindorp, Messias (44 min Thorsby), Martin (61 min Habs); Gudmundsson, Ekuban (61′ Retegui). Available: s, somariva, fogliaco, cittadini, pittino, pohenin, papadopoulos, ankii. Coach: Alberto Gilardino

Referee: Davide De Marco

Cards: Spence, Ranieri, Bani

Scorers: Gudmundsson in the 42nd minute, and Ikone in the 54th minute