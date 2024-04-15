MotoGp: Super Vinales appears again in Austin, Bagnaia only holds 5th – Moto

Maverick Vinales and his Aprilia team triumph at the US Grand Prix in Austin amidst comebacks, spectacle and ups and downs. After a terrible start, jumping from first to seventh, the Noale rider regained position after position until he went on to win with the Ktm lead of excellent rider Pedro Acosta.

Ducati's official Enea Bastianini finished on the podium, while world champion Francesco Bagnaia finished fifth behind rival Jorge Martin, fourth on his Ducati Pramac.

He fell when Marc Marquez was in the lead after a series of strong duels. The day after he won the Sprint, Vinales did it again despite the fact that at the green light, starting from pole, he slid into the middle of the pack due to contact he had at the start.

ANSA ANSA Moto 2, Garcia wins in Austin, Foggia finishes sixth – Moto – Ansa.it Sergio Garcia won the Moto2 American Grand Prix, the third stage of the 2024 MotoGP Championship in Austin, United States. Second is Joe Roberts, ahead of Fermin Aldeguerre. (handle)

While Acosta was leading in the opening laps with Marc Márquez and Jorge Martin challenging each other with overtakes and counter-overtakes, Viñales had the advantage of not giving up and rising lap after lap to the leading group. What also made his task easier was the fall of Marc Marquez after the middle of the race, who, at the end of a series of challenges at the final turn, managed to take the lead of the race. The weekend in Austin suggests that the Spaniard from Aprilia is a title contender, confirming that Portugal's outbursts were not isolated. With this success, Viñales also became the first MotoGP rider to win with three different manufacturers: in his case Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia.

ANSA ANSA Moto 3: Alonso beats Holgado in Austin – Moto – Ansa.it Piqueras also on the podium (ANSA)

“Thank you to everyone – said Vinales at the end of a wonderful Grand Prix – I felt a lot of support, I wrote history while dreaming. I'm very happy, we have to keep working, I had a problem with traction at the start, the pace was amazing, I started crying, I can't “If I can say anything, everything was great, it was a perfect weekend.” At the Ducati factory, Bastianini smiled and managed to beat his more successful teammate Bagnaia. “I think I can be happy, it's great to be here. In the middle of the race I was able to pick up the pace and get closer to the group. I'm very happy with this podium.” Sunday's MotoGP Championship in Austin opened with David Alonso winning the Moto3 class ahead of Daniel Holgado and Angel Pequeras. This is the sixth victory for the Colombian rider in Moto3 and the second this year. In Moto 2 Sergio Garcia won ahead of Joe Roberts and Fermin Aldeguerre. Sixth place was Dennis Foggia, as the Romanian abandoned the third step of the podium near the end due to deterioration of his tires.

