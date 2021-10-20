The iPhone maker goes to cars

From electronics to cars – Hon Hai Technology Group known as Foxconn, a Taiwanese company specializing in consumer electronics (known for assembling iPhones on behalf of Apple), at a dedicated event presented Three electric models Independently Developed: Model C SUV, Model E Sedan, and Model T Bus. The announcement came during the Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 event. Terry Gou, founder of Hon Hai, believes that leveraging the strong manufacturing capabilities of electronics, including semiconductors and modules and precision machining and operation, the Taiwanese company can play a key role in the development of electric vehicles.

Home made platform – The three vehicles shown on . are designed modular platform Hon Hai open platform, created by FoxtronThe joint venture signed between Hon Hai and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor, will be marketed under the Foxtron brand.

> Above the Model E, pictured above the Model C and below the Model T bus.

model c – The model c It has a simple design. Measuring 464 cm in length, 286 cm in wheelbase, it offers comfortable seating for 5+2 people and plenty of interior space, making it easy to navigate busy urban areas while enjoying the amenities of a larger vehicle. The C model, which has a low drag coefficient of 0.27, accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 3.8 seconds and guarantees a range of 700 km.

Form E. – gentleman example, Developed jointly by Hon Hai and Pininfarina, it is a luxury sedan. The back space can be transformed into a dedicated mobile office, with personal devices easily connected to the car. It is equipped with a number of smart applications such as door unlocking with facial recognition, smart windows and vehicle environment interfaces. In addition to luxury and comfort, the Model E can deliver 750 horsepower and sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers in 2.8 seconds. The declared autonomy is 750 km.

T . bus model – Designed as a smart transportation solution, Bus Model T Completes numerous endurance tests (the battery can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees), has a range of more than 400 km and, under full load conditions, is able to handle slopes of up to 25%, reaching a maximum speed of 120 km / h.