Syracuse, the arrival of Uber Eats, the new food delivery service

drink – Uber EatsAlways looking for new ways to connect people with their favorite restaurants and clubs, he announced at the end of September his expansion plan to launch the service in Syracuse, thus increasing its presence in Sicily: after Catania, Messina and Palermo, Syracuse became Fourth city of Sicily Where is Uber Eats.

As of today, users can get dishes Top 35 restaurants From Syracuse located on the application immediately.

With the new opening, Uber Eats has strengthened its presence in Italy, with more than 50 cities (for a total of more than 400 municipalities) active on the platform, and more than 6000 restaurants on the Uber Eats app. Globally, Uber Eats is present in more than 6000 cities in 45 countries on all six continents. Service standardization in the cities in which it is located is accompanied by double-digit growth in partner restaurants, which today number more than 700,000 worldwide.

The growth recorded by the platform goes hand in hand with the number of services offered to consumers and restaurant owners who choose Uber Eats daily.

As we learned from the company’s press release, for i consumersRecently introduced:

Contactless delivery : Users can freely decide through the platform to pick up the delivery in front of their door or even outside, avoiding direct contact with the postman. In fact, all deliveries are contactless.

Pick up: It allows all users of the application to collect dishes directly from the chosen restaurant after ordering from the platform, thus avoiding the cost of delivery.

I Restaurants They can, on the other hand:

take advantage of daily payment system In order to ensure instant liquidity.

In order to ensure instant liquidity. Join the program restaurant loyalty It is a system that aims to build customer loyalty through rewards chosen by the restaurant, which reward the most loyal people.

It is a system that aims to build customer loyalty through rewards chosen by the restaurant, which reward the most loyal people. through the app restaurant managerOpening a direct line of communication with customers in order to improve their home delivery business more and more.

Ordering on Uber Eats, Uber's food delivery platform, is very simple – that's enough Download the app, Available for both Android and iOS, or contact the site www.ubereats.com, To have your favorite dishes delivered directly to your home.
















