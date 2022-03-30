The glimmer of peace, the guarantee of states: in the fourth group of the UN Security Council

Italy is not included in the group

– So there is no Italy, however, it can be added later, as well as Germany, Turkey, Poland, Canada and Israel. The list is likely to grow even more: guarantors will have the task of intervening in the event of aggression, similar to Article 5 of NATO, which obliges all member states to collectively defend in the event of an attack on one country. Nation.

Phone call from Zelensky-Draghi

– A few days ago, in a phone call between Mario Draghi and Volodymyr Zelensky, the two leaders specifically discussed the hypothesis that Italy could enter the circle of states guaranteeing security in the event of a peace agreement: the Prime Minister reiterated the firm Rome’s support for Kyiv, guaranteeing Its full desire to “promote a lasting solution to the crisis in Ukraine”, that is, to be part of the group of countries that act as guarantor of the agreement.

