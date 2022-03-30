March 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The glimmer of peace, the guarantee of states: in the fourth group of the UN Security Council

The glimmer of peace, the guarantee of states: in the fourth group of the UN Security Council

Samson Paul March 30, 2022 1 min read

Italy is not included in the group

– So there is no Italy, however, it can be added later, as well as Germany, Turkey, Poland, Canada and Israel. The list is likely to grow even more: guarantors will have the task of intervening in the event of aggression, similar to Article 5 of NATO, which obliges all member states to collectively defend in the event of an attack on one country. Nation.

Phone call from Zelensky-Draghi

– A few days ago, in a phone call between Mario Draghi and Volodymyr Zelensky, the two leaders specifically discussed the hypothesis that Italy could enter the circle of states guaranteeing security in the event of a peace agreement: the Prime Minister reiterated the firm Rome’s support for Kyiv, guaranteeing Its full desire to “promote a lasting solution to the crisis in Ukraine”, that is, to be part of the group of countries that act as guarantor of the agreement.

You may also be interested in:



See also  Great Britain: a huge container traffic jam at the port of Felixstowe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

Refugees, Italy excludes non-Ukrainians from EU protection. The Committee’s appeals are futile, and the Visegrad Line prevails

March 30, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Cognitive decline. Yellow on Biden’s flyer

March 29, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Most likely, Trump committed crimes after the 2020 elections

March 29, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Omigron 2, known: symptoms, duration, incarnation of new variant

March 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Some are worth gold, others are a scam

March 30, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Earth Calls Jupiter: In the year 2023, an 8-year journey to learn about the giant planet

March 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Bata, Torto, Jacobs, and Desallo: The Return of the Fantastic Four

March 30, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt