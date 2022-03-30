Vatican trial, the Pope releases Cardinal Picchio from secrecy. Opening a file on CEI funds in Sardinia

“Pope Francesco Cardinal distributes Angelo Picchio of the papal secret.” This is what the Cardinal Secretary of State said, Pietro ParolinIn a letter addressed to the President of the Vatican Court, Giuseppe Bignaton. During the first part of his interrogation at trial regarding the financial investments of the State Secretariat in which he is accused, Piccio stated that he wanted to “confirm the papal secret” in connection with some of the accusations, particularly those relating to embezzlement in competition with the Director Cecilia Marugna. TheBut the cardinal said, “is ready to accept what the competent authorities decide.”. Hence Pignatone’s request to Cardinal Parolin who referred Bergoglio’s decision to the court.

On April 7, Becciu will be able to respond to all the accusations against him. The Pope’s decision was announced at the beginning of the eleventh session of the trial taking place in the Vatican. A session entirely devoted to the interrogation of the other ecclesiastical defendants in the proceedings: Monsignor Mauro Carlino Who worked for a long time in state secretaries. In the courtroom, Pignatone also reported that the assistant promoter of justice, Alessandro Didi, opened Further initiation of CEI funding for the Diocese of Ozieri, in Sardinia. To obtain further funding for the same body and for the Co-operatives, the executive arm of the Diocese of Caritas legally represented by Cardinal Antonino’s brother, Cardinal Pescio is facing indictment in the process already underway.

“I did not move a finger without the permission of the superiors,” Monsignor Carlino explained to the judges, referring in particular to the period when he was an alternate Minister of the State Secretariat, Monsignor Edgar Peña Parra. “Everything that was happening – I reported to both the Foreign Minister and the Holy Father. I was amazed that he was charged. The alternative asked me for fidelity, obedience and secrecy. I couldn’t do anything else.” After a few months I found this mess. I didn’t know about the London Building until January 2019 When Monsignor Peña Parra told me that there was a problem due to a fatal error of the Administrative Office of the State Secretariat, I was not a member of it.”

Monsignor Carlino explained that the error “has to do with thousands of shares with voting rights left to Gianluigi Torzi and through which he can continue to run the building even after it has been purchased by the State Secretariat. It was the Pope’s will to spend as little as possible to repossess the building.” Carlino also specified that his role was simply to maintain relations with the broker, adding that the surrogate told him that Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, the chief witness for the Vatican prosecutors, “has shown himself to be disloyal and disobedient. Monsignor Perlaska signed contracts in the London Palace without the consent of the chief: here was high treason.” Regarding the outcome of negotiations with Torzi, Monsignor Carlino It announced that the alternative had decided to pay 15 million euros To close the relationship with the mediator and thus return the State Secretariat to full ownership of the London Building. Finally, the priest identified a milestone, which was celebrated with a dinner given by the substitute in the name of the Pope.

