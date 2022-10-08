The Ford GT leaves the scene with the LM Edition

Double party before retirement – The Ford GT He prepares to leave the scene and does so in style. The model that five years ago took the baton of the modern first generation of the iconic blue-oval supercar, produced between 2002 and 2006, ends its life cycle with a limited series that celebrates the Detroit giant’s victory in the GT class to 24 hours of Le Mans 2016 And the legendary hat-trick he scored against his arch rival Ferrari in the historic 1966 edition. Ford GT LM Edition It will be produced in just 20 units, with deliveries scheduled this fall.

He added the colors of success – The Ford GT LM Edition It is reminiscent in every respect of the race car number 68 in which Sebastien Bourdys, Joy Hand and Dirk Muller took the podium at the 84th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours. Starting with the paint: Painted with a liquid silver effect, the carbon fiber bodywork on the lower parts can be finished in blue or red, the main colors for the car that Ford won in 2016 the world’s most famous endurance race. . The same colors can be applied to wheel gaskets also made of carbon. Specific to the model, the two exhaust system guns are made of 3D-printed titanium.

different seats – The Ford GT LM Edition It is also unique on the inside. The special configuration of the two-seater passenger compartment includes two different seat colors, both of which are covered in Alcantara: depending on the customer’s choice, the driver’s color can be red or blue, while the passenger color is ebony (such as the column and header upholstery), with contrast stitching in the same color Driver’s seat. A clear racing accent is given by carbon fiber inserts on the console, on the air conditioning vents and at the bottom of the front pillars.

dust star To salute the departure of its supercar in the best possible way, Ford found a romantic and original idea, ensuring that the association between the last special series of the model and the racing cars that inspired it was not only “platonic”. In each of 20 samples of Ford GT LM EditionIn fact, the Detroit-based manufacturer decided to add a piece of DNA to the car that finished third at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2016. How? Using powder from a racing car’s crankshaft breakdown, which was disassembled and set aside at the end of the race, to make the dashboard-mounted identification plate.