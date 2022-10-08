Ex-developer talks about Bethesda’s production challenges – Nerd4.life

PCGamesN interviewed Nate Purkeypile, A Former developer of Bethesda who worked on it too starfield. On this occasion, the newspaper asked Purkeypile to talk a little bit about the sci-fi game and the developer revealed some details about the sci-fi game. Produce from this project.

regarding Starfield sizePurkeypile says it’s not only the biggest game Bethesda has ever made, but it’s also the one that the biggest team has requested.

“there Project Scope The main difference is that Fallout 3, Skyrim and Fallout 4 were made by one team. On the other hand, Fallout 76 was mostly made up of two teams, with a little help from Montreal, but it was mostly Austin and Maryland studios. [Bethesda] to work together. Starfield is a much bigger project, there are about 500 people on the team and I believe in that [Fallout] Borkebele said 76 people were more than 200 people.”



Starfield spatial panorama

Purkeypile also emphasizes that it was not possible, even with an unlimited number of developers, to create 1000 planet starfield completely by hand. As we know, a lot of work has been done by procedural creation.

As Purkeypile said it the biggest challenge It was to be taken up in the creation of the Starfield is the work that was done to create a new world. Explain that every detail is important, from colors to materials and more. Everything needs to be defined and it’s much more difficult than creating a ready-made IP address sequel. Jokingly, he explains that the team had to create countless metal plates, for example, before finding the right one for Starfield – in other words, every detail takes a lot of time and creativity.

Speaking of developers still part of Bethesda, one of them reported that he worked on Starfield’s RTX, will there be ray tracing?