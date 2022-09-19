It is “a rollercoaster of history and action” – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 16 He wasn’t present at the Tokyo Game Show, but that doesn’t mean Square Enix wasn’t at the event. More precisely, Naoki Yoshida – the producer – received the Japan Game Awards 2022 in the “Future” category and revealed something about the game, explaining that it is to play already This is a rollercoaster of history and action.
Yoshida confirmed that he played until the Final Fantasy 16 final in first-person: this means that the game’s structure and key components are ready or poorly developed. According to his (obviously biased) experience it is “Roller coaster“Which will provide a lot of action and a lot of plot: so hopefully it’s a well-balanced game.
Being a game that focuses more on action than Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, part of the historical audience of the saga may not appreciate this drift and above all may not have the manual ability to play an action of this type. . So these players will be happy to hear that Yoshida has reiterated that the developers have spent a lot of time and money introducing mechanics into Final Fantasy 16 that allow players to Who is not good at action games? to play anyway.
Moreover, we remind you of this Final Fantasy 16 will not be an open world gameUnlike Final Fantasy 15. In a previous interview, Yoshida stated that it is not possible to create an open world game, not divided into several chapters and of high quality without taking a lot of time and without an unlimited budget.
Final Fantasy 16 will arrive in the summer of 2023 on PS5. A trailer could be shown next month for Yoshida.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
RGG Studio gives official impetus – Nerd4.life
List of 40+ games already confirmed for PS5 spectators, video shows them all – Nerd4.life
iPhone, this is the most common problem: the solution at last –