September 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

It is "a rollercoaster of history and action" - Nerd4.life

It is “a rollercoaster of history and action” – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 19, 2022 2 min read

Final Fantasy 16 He wasn’t present at the Tokyo Game Show, but that doesn’t mean Square Enix wasn’t at the event. More precisely, Naoki Yoshida – the producer – received the Japan Game Awards 2022 in the “Future” category and revealed something about the game, explaining that it is to play already This is a rollercoaster of history and action.

Yoshida confirmed that he played until the Final Fantasy 16 final in first-person: this means that the game’s structure and key components are ready or poorly developed. According to his (obviously biased) experience it is “Roller coaster“Which will provide a lot of action and a lot of plot: so hopefully it’s a well-balanced game.

Being a game that focuses more on action than Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, part of the historical audience of the saga may not appreciate this drift and above all may not have the manual ability to play an action of this type. . So these players will be happy to hear that Yoshida has reiterated that the developers have spent a lot of time and money introducing mechanics into Final Fantasy 16 that allow players to Who is not good at action games? to play anyway.


A Final Fantasy 16 site

Moreover, we remind you of this Final Fantasy 16 will not be an open world gameUnlike Final Fantasy 15. In a previous interview, Yoshida stated that it is not possible to create an open world game, not divided into several chapters and of high quality without taking a lot of time and without an unlimited budget.

See also  Nvidia Unveils and AMD GPUs Compatible with GDC 2022 - Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 16 will arrive in the summer of 2023 on PS5. A trailer could be shown next month for Yoshida.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

RGG Studio gives official impetus – Nerd4.life

September 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

List of 40+ games already confirmed for PS5 spectators, video shows them all – Nerd4.life

September 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

iPhone, this is the most common problem: the solution at last –

September 18, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Well, NASA is about to produce oxygen on Mars

September 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Palermo in Manchester, latest details of the small haven and training with Nottingham Forest – BlogSicilia

September 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

It is “a rollercoaster of history and action” – Nerd4.life

September 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

This is the country where 5 star hotels cost hostels, and you can book right away

September 19, 2022 Samson Paul