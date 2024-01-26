Lamborghini's novelty is brutal: they've already seen it

Lamborghini has not yet embraced the idea of ​​a 100% electric supercar. Meanwhile, for the enthusiasts, there's something new that will keep you dreaming

Lamborghini and Ferrari have long competed with each other with innovative supercars. This time the Taurus brand, part of the VW Group after its sale to Audi in 1998, will not enter the field to face the new Cavallino next year. However, the first fully electric car will make its debut in Maranello, following the dictates of John Elkann Huracan heir It wouldn't have an engine like that.

After 10 years of production The Huracan is ready for retirement. It was officially unveiled at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, representing a huge step forward compared to the Gallardo. She kept her magic intact. When you look at the Huracan, you feel like you are in front of a timeless masterpiece, thanks to its taut lines and ageless angle.

To define the Huracan, named after a famous bull of the Spanish breed Conte de la Patella, as the entry level for Sant'Agata Bolognese is almost insulting. The two-seater has been treated to every detail, adorning the front end, cockpit and slim rear end, through a single line design.

Improving the Huracan will be a difficult task. The car is aggressive even when stationary. The side windows highlight the agility of the traditional hexagonal shape, highlighting the ALA, short for Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, of the bellies. Under the hood, since its first appearance, It has a 5.2 liter V10 engine In combination with dual clutch transmission (LDF). Over time, spicier, open-air versions arrived, the LP 580-2 RWD Spyder and LP640-4 Performanceante, weighing 40 kg less and making 640 hp.

Heir to the Lamborghini Huracan

To compete with one of Emilian's best-selling sports cars ever, technicians thought of a hybrid solution. The retirement of the legendary heat engine was completely out of the question. The combination of the powerful V8 engine and the advanced battery pack will ensure at least 700 horsepower with the additional powertrain. The transmission, with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, will be inherited from the top of the range Revuelto.

On the channel YouTube Varix The first images of what could be have emergedSuccessor to the Huracan. The wrap that covers the car's lines does not completely hide the light clusters, which appear very thin. A large grille and hexagonal trapezoidal air intakes also appear on the sides. The new supercar, now known by the project name LB63x, will have interesting variants but will not reach the 1,000 hp maximum of its big sister.

According to rumours, also published on Motor1.com, The new V8 will reach 10,000 rpm, with the turbines unable to start until well past the 7000 mark. The stylistic proportions will remain faithful to the predecessor, but the reference to the Revuelto will be evident in many details. Offerings will decrease in the second half of the year, while sales are expected to begin between the end of this year and the beginning of 2025.