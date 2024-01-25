“This mission strengthens Italy’s position” – Il Tempo

“This mission allows Italy to strengthen its position in the space economy, in the context of low-orbit activities. It allows our scientific, academic and industrial community to make very significant progress.” And so Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a video call from the Colosseum with Air Force Colonel Walter Velade, aboard the International Space Station for the Axiom Space 3 (Ax-3) mission. “I know you are during Quarantine has eaten Italian food and you will eat it, and we also want to thank you for that: thank you for agreeing to be ambassadors for the nomination of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO Tangible Heritage Site, allowing the introduction of Italian cuisine into orbit. “We fully appreciate the great Italian excellence,” he said at the time. Veladi's response was immediate and interesting: “Feeding ourselves with only Italian foods and recipes was an extraordinary way to accompany the crew's takeoff and make our quarantine the best quarantine in the history of astronaut quarantine…”

Our nation stands with her perfectly at this moment, encouraging her and hoping that we can do more and more, always moving forward, continuing the enthusiasm with which she tells us so that we do not imagine that there must be prior measures. The limits are established,” continued the leader of the Italian Brotherhood. “We must remember that the research activity you are carrying out will also contribute to the advancement of knowledge, for example regarding the topic of neurological diseases, to improve fertility treatments in women. These are topics of great interest and importance, not only for Italy, but for the whole world. On the one hand, there is this great enthusiasm and pride that, on the other hand, becomes a building block, concrete answers that can improve research and thus the lives of our citizens. The Prime Minister added: “What you are doing is so valuable and I am delighted to have this opportunity to help shine a light on a world that often seems far away to us and about which we do not always understand everything.”