March 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The fake video published by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the newspaper Zn.ua shows the destruction of Russian helicopters: taken from a video game.

The fake video published by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the newspaper Zn.ua shows the destruction of Russian helicopters: taken from a video game.

Samson Paul March 25, 2022 2 min read

Shortly after five in the morning of March 24, the Telegram file of the Ukrainian newspaper Zn.ua posted on the Internet a video showing the destruction of some helicopters, reporting the following statement: “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zalogny said that the air defense of the Ground Forces was destroyed. Four Ukrainian K-52 helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces in the direction of Kherson this morning.” The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also posted this on Twitter, where I attached the same video. In fact, the clip in question is taken from the video game “ArmA III” developed by the Czech manufacturer Bohemia Interactive. In other contexts besides the Ukraine conflict, as reported by the Reuters fact-finding portal, clips extracted from this video game have been posted on social networks and international media, believing them to be falsely true. The fake video clip was both taken down by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the online newspaper Zn.ua (internationally considered by the BBC, among others, the country’s most reliable and impartial publication).

The following article has been updated after a video validation

And here is the original previously published version entitled: “Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire destroys Russian Kamov Ka-52 helicopters in Kherson: entered service in 2016.” Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Zaloghny said that four K-52 helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces, which are A model used for the first time during the Syrian conflict, by the air defense of the Ukrainian ground forces in the direction of Kherson this morning.

See also  This is what is happening in Europe

00:54

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Unable to withdraw into a Ukrainian ATM in Russian, an unknown person claims the attack. But the bank froze them – video

March 24, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

In Afghanistan, girls’ secondary schools have not reopened

March 24, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state in the history of the United States, has died

March 24, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

The United States and the European Union are reopening girls’ schools for the Taliban

March 25, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Il Catullo launches six new international destinations and prepares for the summer season with Verona Airport’s workshop

March 25, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Today’s horoscope, Friday, March 25: Beautiful surprises for Capricorn

March 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The “dust load” returns to Italy, but this time it will be more full due to the winds of Scirocco “ILMETEO.it

March 25, 2022 Karen Hines