Nuclear: The United Nations and Russia withhold the text on non-proliferation – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – Rome, Aug. 27 – Russia blocked the adoption of a joint declaration at the end of a four-week United Nations conference on reviewing the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, denounced as “” reformers.



The 191 signatories to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and promote complete disarmament and cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, have gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York since August 1. But despite a month of negotiations and the last session postponed for several hours, Argentine Summit Chairman Gustavo Zlavenen said, after Russia’s intervention, that “the conference is unable to reach an agreement.”



In fact, the Russian actor, Igor Vishnevitsky, denounced the lack of “equilibrium” in the draft of the final text of more than 30 pages. “Our delegation has a major objection to some unabashedly political clauses,” he said, and reiterated several times that Russia is not the only country with objections to the text in general.



According to sources close to the negotiations, Russia is particularly opposed to the paragraphs related to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, which is occupied by the Russian army. The latest text on the table highlighted “grave concern” about military activities around Ukrainian power plants, including Zaporizhzhya, “Ukraine’s loss of control” of these sites and “significant impact on security.” (Dealing).

