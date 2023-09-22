The Engineering Festival celebrates the role of women in science

Milan – the meeting “Women in science” I opened Engineering Festival at the Polytechnic of MilanIt is scheduled to be held from today, Friday, September 22, until Sunday at Boveza Campus. Three days with More than seventy events Course, to bring adults and children closer to science and technology.

“Engineering is not a difficult or boring subject,” he said Marcella Lugli, Director of the Public Participation and Communications Area at the Polytechnic of Milan – With the Engineering Festival, we will talk about a specialty that is accessible to everyone, fun and interesting. The event is open to children, with Workshops for children from 6 to 13 years oldThen to all enthusiasts, with Conferences and more than 25 workshopsRemanaged by more 200 researchers. still: Conferences, cultural encounters and performances including cinema, theater and music. A real event that becomes a meeting place between the residents of the Polytechnic and the citizens of Milan.”

The opening discussion of the event, which featured media partners Qn and Il Giorno, featured discussions Amalia Ercoli FinziThe first female aeronautical engineer; Gabriella Graysonscience communicator, actress and playwright; Agnes PennyDirector of the newspapers of the Qn-Quotidiano Nazionale group and Donatella Ciotto, Dean of the Polytechnic of Milan. This year the festival focuses on word Engineer, The title, which has recently become official, also emphasizes the important contribution of women to the development of science.

starting from Amalia Ercoli Finzi“What we found with… Rosetta mission – He said – Ali comet surface We have found organic molecules and even an amino acid, which is one of the essential elements of life. This may It changed my vision of the futureI realized not only that we are nothing in the universe, but that perhaps there is someone else accompanying us. We are not alone“.

Agnese Penny, The director of Al-Youm newspaper and other newspapers affiliated with the Minerif Group confirmed: “According to ISTAT data from 2021 in ItalyWhich is one of the most industrialized countries in the worldNot even one in two women work In the south, the percentage drops to 30%. It is right that we celebrate women at the top, but we… We have problems at the base. the Employment levels “It is tragic and inappropriate for a G7 and EU member state.”

On the same wavelength Donatella CiottoDean of the Faculty of Applied Arts: “In technological subjects such as engineering, in almost all courses Percentage of female students And less than 40% Of the total. It is clear that the ratio pResearchers It couldn’t be higher. The issue then is to ensure that, even with initiatives like these, Girls should become passionate about technology before universityA,a tool that can support the search for Solutions to big challenges What is before us, from climatic and environmental to social and economic.”

Gabriella GraysonAn actress, playwright, and science activist, she spoke about her experience and how to “tell the story.” Quantum physics It’s essential and I do it through stories and narratives.” “We’re inside The second quantum revolution He explained that our lives would be turned upside down again New technologies. Children must be prepared, and there must be no fear of machines replacing humans: humans always drive the machines.”

At the end of the match, he gave a great performance P-Funking Band Between funk, rhythm and blues and jazz, the song concludes Opening night To the rhythm of the music.