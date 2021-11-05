November 5, 2021

Juno probe "strips" Jupiter: this is how it is made and what's under its atmosphere

If any of you have been wondering how Jupiter’s atmosphere is formed, the answer may come from NASA: The US space agency has actually published what is the first 3D image of the atmosphere of an unknown planet, and it’s a real breathtaking sight.

NASA and the European Space Agency on Europa: Mission in 2024 (Photo Lescienze.it)

For centuries, experts, and astronomers in particular, have been trying to examine and understand how to do this Jupiter’s atmosphere, All the secrets behind this swirling cloud cover, and today, thanks to cutting-edge technologies, we can finally get the answers we’ve been looking for. All thanks to the legend NASA’s Juno probe, which has been exploring this “smoke shield” for some time, particularly since it entered orbit around the gas giant five years ago.

The first hologram of Jupiter’s atmosphere: a stunning view

The latest data sent to the shore showed what it is The most complete picture ever About the atmosphere of Jupiter, and scientists were able to extract it The first image in three dimensions From Joe Jovian (the image you can find is a little higher). The Juno probe has been doing “hard work” since it was sent into space, and from 2016 to today it has completed 37 different steps; Many “flybys” that have discovered many fascinating details about Jupiter, including for example the fact that its colorful bands extend thousands of kilometers below the surface, and then collide with a complex magnetic field; Another amazing discovery, the fact that it is mysterious big red spot We have been talking for some time, about a storm that has been active for several centuries, capable of penetrating 500 km below the surface. Moreover, thanks to Juno, it was confirmed that Jupiter’s magnetic field is ten times stronger than any other field on Earth.

Comment this new notes for Juno Laurie Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division at agency headquarters in Washington – Unlock a trove of new information about Jupiter’s mysterious observable features. Each paper sheds light on different aspects of the planet’s atmospheric processes – a great example of how our internationally diverse science teams can advance our understanding of our solar system. ” Instead of that Scott BoltonJuno Principal Investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio and lead author of a Journal Science article on the depth of Jupiter’s vortices: “Previously, Juno surprised us with suggestions that phenomena in Jupiter’s atmosphere went deeper than expected. Now, we’re starting to piece together all of these pieces. individuality together and get our first true understanding of how the beautiful and violent atmosphere of Jupiter works, in 3D.”

