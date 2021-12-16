Weather: on weekends, strong winds from the Balkans, winds up to 70-80 km/h

reading time

Weekend weather, strong winds

continent. Although Italy is almost completely protected by wide hurricane Covering more than half of Europe, it is blowing on the shoe Northern currents of the Balkans which is somewhat tense locally. This is due to the positioning of the right edge of the anticyclone precisely in alignment with the central Mediterranean, with winds coming in from the north blowing in and gaining intensity as one moves away from the high pressure area. The situation will not change significantly in the coming days Especially the southern regions will continue to be exposed to northern traffic, especially in weekend, when a cold impulse comes from the northeastern quarters that will cross southern Italy.

Friday. Winds blow mainly north-northwest, fraying over the south-central Adriatic and Ionian Seas where they are expected. gusts of up to 50-70 km/hLocally higher in the evening. Ventilation is weaker in the north, under the protection of high pressure, slightly meandering seas, while the movement of waves will be more pronounced in the south.

Saturday. Aeration will be on average northern and somewhat strained in the southern basins wind gusts of 60-70 km / h over the lower Adriatic and possible local peaks at 80 km / h, So much so that some storm surges They will be possible on the Adriatic coasts of Apulia, locally up to the northern and eastern coasts of Sicily and on the Ionian coasts of Upper Calabria. Sustainable ventilation from the north also in the Puglia hinterland and in the southern Apennine valleys. Rough or rough seas are the southern basins.

Wind expected on Saturday

Sunday. The North element will continue to dominate, only tilting to the south and central Adriatic with gusts of gusts Up to 50-70 km/h on the Ionic The winds are still strong over the Puglia hinterland, especially in Salento.

Weather forecasts are constantly updated, see updates also in our forecast maps on Italian soil >> Which.

