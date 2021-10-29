The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Multiplayer.it

Bethesda released a new one Video from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition Which clarifies the news coming with this re-release, as well as some bonuses for Special Edition owners.

Shows the movie Four free creations Creativity Club for Special Edition owners. The first is Saints and Seducers, a complete expansion with a lot of content, a new story to discover, weapons and armor, artefacts, enemies and much more. This expansion also includes the creation of Wanted Rarity, where Khaji caravans provide rare goods, including new ingredients for making potions, arrows, and poisons. On the other hand, the survival mode will provide a level of challenge that will test even the most skilled players and introduce items such as freezing, which must be avoided by exploiting sources of heat, hunger and exhaustion. A new fishing mode instead allows you to fish more than twenty different species in the waters of Skyrim, which you can cook later or use to furnish your home.

Skyrim: Annual Edition includes invece Over 500 creations From Creation Club already published, including those mentioned above, and therefore a large selection of content such as armor sets, new styles, enemies, weapons, missions, houses, animals and much more.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition will be available starting fromNovember 11 For PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Owners of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Xbox Game Pass will have the option to purchase the Anniversary Edition upgrade to their version of the game in order to unlock all additional Anniversary Edition content.