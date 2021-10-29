October 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Oculus Quest has become a Meta Quest, and the Oculus name will be abandoned - Nerd4.life

Oculus Quest has become a Meta Quest, and the Oculus name will be abandoned – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 29, 2021 1 min read

Quest Oculus you will become MetaQuest: After the change made by Mark Zuckerberg, the virtual reality platform will take on a new identity, abandoning the name skylight.

In short, the change from Facebook to Meta involved at least one of the company’s trademarks, the one most closely associated with an idea metaverseResponsible for developing technologies that will allow us to visit them.

“A year ago, we changed our name from AR/VR to Facebook Reality Labs,” wrote Andrew Bosworth, Vice President of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality at Facebook. “We will return to reality labs For the same reason: better communication from our organization is building technology for the metaverse. ”

Bosworth explained that the team’s goals remain the same, but this renaming will also affect the Oculus brand, which will be abandoned. “Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the transition from the Oculus Quest to the Meta Quest and from the Oculus app to the Meta Quest.”

“We are all very attached to the Oculus brand and this is a very difficult decision to make. Although we are moving away from that name, I can assure you that the original vision will continue to be closely linked to how Meta continues to push for the spread of VR.”

See also  Trailer reveals Xbox Series X demo | S and Xbox One now available - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be free to play, there will be many narrative items – Nerd4.life

October 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Gandini on the new hybrid Lamborghini Countach: “I don’t like it.” House response: We informed him. It’s a controversy

October 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Free Lovecraft themed game to celebrate the start of Halloween sales – Nerd4.life

October 28, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The indulgences were extended until the end of November

October 29, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Catania Weather, Civil Defense Sicily: Red alert today. Fear of “medicine”

October 29, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Active service with 20 restaurants

October 29, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Your horoscope today, October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese