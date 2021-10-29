Oculus Quest has become a Meta Quest, and the Oculus name will be abandoned – Nerd4.life

Quest Oculus you will become MetaQuest: After the change made by Mark Zuckerberg, the virtual reality platform will take on a new identity, abandoning the name skylight.

In short, the change from Facebook to Meta involved at least one of the company’s trademarks, the one most closely associated with an idea metaverseResponsible for developing technologies that will allow us to visit them.

“A year ago, we changed our name from AR/VR to Facebook Reality Labs,” wrote Andrew Bosworth, Vice President of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality at Facebook. “We will return to reality labs For the same reason: better communication from our organization is building technology for the metaverse. ”

Bosworth explained that the team’s goals remain the same, but this renaming will also affect the Oculus brand, which will be abandoned. “Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the transition from the Oculus Quest to the Meta Quest and from the Oculus app to the Meta Quest.”

“We are all very attached to the Oculus brand and this is a very difficult decision to make. Although we are moving away from that name, I can assure you that the original vision will continue to be closely linked to how Meta continues to push for the spread of VR.”