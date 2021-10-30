WhatsApp, bad news: from Monday it will stop working on these smartphones

There is still bad news on the front of WhatsApp. There are some smartphones that the app will stop working on from Monday

I know The WhatsApp It’s still the number one messaging platform in the world today, and great credit has to be given to the constant updates coming out of the developers. Especially in the last few weeks, we are talking more and more insistently about additional features that will be released soon and will become part of the service. Already in itself very rich and diverse.

However, the continuous integration of more advanced features also entails higher minimum requirements. This is not for everyone who owns one Not the latest generation of smartphones. As in the past, from Monday 1 November, other old models will be cut off and will not be able to support The WhatsApp.

You may also be interested >>> Italians and social media, research reveals which ones we use the most and why

WhatsApp, list of incompatible devices as of November 1

Already started from Monday 1 November, The list of old smartphones will be cut off and will not be compatible with WhatsApp. An obvious step taken from the upper floors of the giant Zuckerberg, which wants to provide an increasingly advanced service in line with the times. Specifically, all devices running the operating system will no longer be able to receive any support from the team Android 4.0.4 or lower. We are talking about Ice Cream Sandwich, a version of the operating system released in 2011.

You may also be interested >>> Official Redmi Note 11: is this the best new mid-range buy?

Although these devices are now advanced, there are still many users who use them. And if they want to continue to exploit the full potential of messaging platform, you will have to change hardware and switch to the latest generation (or almost). Advice is to make a file encrypted backup Conversations, so you can easily switch to a new device and not lose anything.