Introduced Graphorn, a dangerous magical creature – Multiplayer.it

The official Twitter profile of Hogwarts Legacy Post a post to submit Gravornone of the magical creatures that we will get to know during our adventures outside the walls of the Magical Academy.

Along the lines of posts dedicated to the various Hogwarts Legacy characters, such as George Oryx, today’s one is dedicated to Graphorn, featuring a short clip of this animal followed by a text description, where we learn that it is an animal that lives in the mountains and is particularly known for its aggressiveness, although it seems we We will be able to make friends with a sample during the game.

They are known for the tentacle-like appendages on their snout, which are used to gather food and care for the young. Also according to Harry Potter lore, his skin is stronger than a dragon’s, which repels almost any spell.

“Gracorns are large mountain animals with tough skin, sharp horns, and are known for their aggressive nature. Their tentacle-like appendages are used to capture food and care for their young.”

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10th For PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 10, 2023. PS4 and Xbox One versions will follow on April 4, 2023, followed by Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition buyers for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC Play 72 hours before the February 7, 2023 release date. Here’s everything you need to know about the game before it hits stores.