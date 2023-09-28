The Elder Scrolls: Castles has leaked online, but it’s not what you think

The Elder Scrolls: Castles And Back Online, but it is not a new standard chapter of the famous Bethesda series, but rather a new standard chapter of the famous Bethesda series Mobile phone management game It’s somewhat similar to Fallout Shelter, only based on the Elder Scrolls fantasy setting.

In short, if you were hoping for news about The Elder Scrolls 6, know that this is not the case: the game in question is actually a title developed specifically for mobile platforms, which makes us responsible for managing a castle divided into various rooms that must be filled and operated to serve as a kind of… Of a complex, multi-level society.

In practice, it is the same well-tested mechanic as Fallout Shelter, which has made Bethesda also achieve notable success in the mobile sector, and thus its formula has been poured into this new fantasy context.