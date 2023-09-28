The Elder Scrolls: Castles has leaked online, but it’s not what you think

The Elder Scrolls: Castles And Back Online, but it is not a new standard chapter of the famous Bethesda series, but rather a new standard chapter of the famous Bethesda series Mobile phone management game It’s somewhat similar to Fallout Shelter, only based on the Elder Scrolls fantasy setting.
In short, if you were hoping for news about The Elder Scrolls 6, know that this is not the case: the game in question is actually a title developed specifically for mobile platforms, which makes us responsible for managing a castle divided into various rooms that must be filled and operated to serve as a kind of… Of a complex, multi-level society.
In practice, it is the same well-tested mechanic as Fallout Shelter, which has made Bethesda also achieve notable success in the mobile sector, and thus its formula has been poured into this new fantasy context.
Available in early access
Although there is no official announcement, it appears to be a title published directly by Bethesda Softworks, and is also reported to be on the Google Play Store where it can be downloaded. Early access.
The game is currently not accessible from the Italian section of the Google Play Store, but it should be distributed soon, considering that the available version, despite being in Early Access, certainly looks close to the full release.
The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a game Free to play It puts us in control of the castle, trying to expand and make our dynasty increasingly stronger by micromanaging every aspect of the castle, which apparently features a large amount of different activities within it.
