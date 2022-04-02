One of the free games in April 2022 is now available to subscribers – Nerd4.life

usually me Free Playstation Plus Games To become available to subscribers of the Service starting from the first Tuesday of the month, but one of them April 2022 Already available now. We are talking about Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydration Which is weird you can add to your collection at no extra cost a few days in advance.

If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, you can redeem to this address. This month’s other free PS Plus games, Slay the Spire and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, will be available starting at Tuesday 5 Aprilexcept for other surprises or unexpected events.



SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Moisturizer

SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, is the PS4 remastered version of the tie of the same name released in 2003 based on the world’s most famous sea sponge animated series.

Players will be called upon to rescue the Bikini Bottom from crazy robots created by evil Plankton such as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and take advantage of their unique characteristics. Among the novelties of the redesigned version, in addition to improvements in the graphics sector, we also find one Multiplayer mode Online, local, and unpublished content is absent from the original. If you want to know more, here is our review of SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.