April 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PlayStation Plus December 2021 New Surprise Bonus on PS4 and PS5 - Nerd4.life

One of the free games in April 2022 is now available to subscribers – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 2, 2022 1 min read

usually me Free Playstation Plus Games To become available to subscribers of the Service starting from the first Tuesday of the month, but one of them April 2022 Already available now. We are talking about Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydration Which is weird you can add to your collection at no extra cost a few days in advance.

If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, you can redeem to this address. This month’s other free PS Plus games, Slay the Spire and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, will be available starting at Tuesday 5 Aprilexcept for other surprises or unexpected events.


SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Moisturizer

SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, is the PS4 remastered version of the tie of the same name released in 2003 based on the world’s most famous sea sponge animated series.

Players will be called upon to rescue the Bikini Bottom from crazy robots created by evil Plankton such as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and take advantage of their unique characteristics. Among the novelties of the redesigned version, in addition to improvements in the graphics sector, we also find one Multiplayer mode Online, local, and unpublished content is absent from the original. If you want to know more, here is our review of SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.

See also  WhatsApp, finally the voice function that makes everyone happy: it is impossible to do without

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

First impressions of the LG OLED 2022 range: What the new design tells us

April 2, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Tracing is “the greatest graphics discovery”, beyond ray tracing – Nerd4.life

April 1, 2022 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Farthest star ever seen

April 1, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Sarah Pauline is back on the field and is a candidate for the US-World Congress

April 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The global arms trade, that’s what it’s really worth

April 2, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“What if I have intestinal problems?” Frost in the studio

April 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Young chemist matures from Itis Delpozzo with ambitious projects – Targatocn.it

April 2, 2022 Karen Hines