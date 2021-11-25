The €100 AMAZON VOUCHER promo with ING is about to end: how to get it

A few hours left before the deadline New promotion presented by ING: in a Present In fact, a Amazon gift voucher worth 100 euros It can be obtained without spending anything and not with much difficulty. However, there is plenty of time until 11.59pm tomorrow November 26th, which is a few hours later.

How to get a €100 Amazon voucher from ING

The promotional initiative, valid exclusively for new ING customers, is associated with opening an Orange checking account and taking advantage of some attractive features such as, for example, cash withdrawals in Italy and Europe without commissions, make SEPA transfers up to €50,000 Online or over the phone and use one check form per year.

Going into details, all customers who have opened an Orange current account through November 26, 2021 The account will be activated by January 15 2022 With the first credit of any amount He will receive an Amazon voucher worth €100. To get it, it is necessary that you open an Orange checking account by tomorrow: it is a 100% digital account. Free, with the ability to manage also through the app for Android NS iOS.

The Monthly fee 0 EUR (2€ with Zero Constraint Module, discounted to 0 for 1 year through activation by December 31st), with free debit card and prepaid virtual Mastercard, SEPA transfers up to 50,000€ online at no extra costs and cashouts in Italy and Europe at 0.75 EUR each (free with zero entry unit).

The €100 voucher Payment will be made if the following requirements are met:

Open the account by 11/26;

Activate it by 01/15;

Spend at least €500 with your Mastercard Debit Card by 02/28.

So interested parties can get a €100 gift voucher from Amazon by opening an ING Orange current account directly online, by following the link below.

Open an ING account and get a €100 voucher from Amazon