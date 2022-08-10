Ryanair strike, 5 months without flights: Here’s where and why

Ryan Air It is one of the airlines low cost The most famous in the world and thanks to its low prices it allows millions of people to travel every year for holidays, work or other needs. But the next five months could be very complicated for travelers. In fact, a series of strikes were planned which would continue until the goals of the trade unions were achieved.

Summer 2022 was supposed to be the summer of travel resumption, and it did happen, but there were some issues with managing shifts, schedules and generally in adjusting wages to fit the cost of living. That’s why the unions of Ryanair’s workers, crew and pilots have called one He hits which will last for five months which will include events every week, from Monday to Thursday, thus, uncomfortable for travelers. According to preliminary estimates, 1.4 million people will experience difficulties until the end of the summer due to the strikes on the Spanish headquarters of Ryanair.

But workers have reached the limit and are asking, without backing out, for 22 days of vacation and two months of overtime pay each year. According to the trade unions Ryan Air I didn’t make the slightest attempt to get close to employee positions, and in some cases, there were incidents of layoffs by the company following strikes. The company also stated that strikes next five months It won’t cause any inconvenience and disturbances for travelers, especially in the reference offices of employees who will be striking. Here are the airports that could be affected after the Ryanair strikes and why.

Ryanair Strike: Where the Disruption Happens

Union work for Uso and Sitclpa will involve several Spanish airports. The unions planned and organized at least five months of the strike. From Thursday, August 8 to January 7, 2023 there will be events every week. Some large Spanish airports will participate.

Among those, at least as far as we know:

Madrid Airport

Malaga Airport

Barcelona Airport

Alicante Airport

Seville Airport

Palma Airport

Valencia Airport

Girona Airport

Santiago de Compostela Airport

Ibiza Airport

If we take August 7 alone as an example, more than 10 flights were canceled and there were 233 Ryanair delays at Spanish airports. Other routes also suffered inconveniences including Milan, Rome, London and Hamburg.

Ryanair strike without flights? According to the company there will be no inconvenience

Faced with five months of strikes, Ryanair has assured that there will be no inconvenience to travelers. Unions that want to strike for economic reasons or related to wages and working conditions may not have the desired effect, i.e. to put the company with its back in the wall. Ryanair has already made it clear There will be no interruption And there will be no disturbance to the company’s operations if not minimal.

Moreover, the letter notes that an agreement has recently been reached with the main Spanish labor union on wages, shifts and employee allowances. However, other guilds, such as Uso and Sitcpla, have not stopped us yet and want to continue improve working conditions for employees.