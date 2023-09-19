The days of the African heat will be numbered, and the change of season is closer than ever! [Mappe]

But wasn’t it supposed to be an endless summer? Well, the latest updates have changed things, so there might be a downtime sooner than expected.
Indeed, in the next few days, the intense African heat will loosen its grip, and there is also a date set for the season’s first real turning point.
While the African High Pressure still continues to spread heat over much of Italy, major maneuvers are taking place not far from our country which will affect the weather and climate in the next few days.
at present,Anticyclone Its convection is still surrounding all of the central and southern regions, while to the north it is surrounded by cooler and wetter flow, driven by a trough close to the Iberian Peninsula which in turn is part of a deep cyclonic vortex located soon south of Iceland.
For this reason at least Until Thursday, September 21 We expect Italy to be divided into two parts: it is still hot in the south and in part of the centre, while in the north temperatures will begin to drop by a few degrees under the influence of an unstable and sometimes volatile climate context.
In this regard, the map we propose below illustrates Extreme temperatures Scheduled for Thursday 21 September: In the colored areas in Dark red And dark pink You will be able to touch the peaks around AI 35/36°C Or even beyond that.
As shown in the second map below, referring to Sunday 24 Septemberthe Temperatures It will also decrease by several degrees with values that will return to taking features that certainly correspond to the calendar and thus Pure autumn style. Notice how the color prevails orange Over a large portion of the country, showing close values 20°C.
But we’ll keep you posted on that.
