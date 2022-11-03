The confrontation space is offered at Fuori posto

A Space for Comparison, Free Helpdesk for Knowledge and Educational Guidance for Autism and Other Disabilities, will be presented on Thursday, November 10, at 6.30 pm, on the stage of “FuoriLuogo” by Govone 15. The project is by Dr. Ilaria Buero who, after a career in the area of Asti, with the need to activate an open space for the community in order to create an active and practical network with all public institutions and private bodies and with all professional personalities that revolve around the disabled person.

The creation of this “discussion space” is due to the cooperation of the AMA (Associazione Missione Autismo), founded in 2009 and active in the territory and district of the municipality of Asti, which carries out awareness-raising activities on the rights of persons with disabilities. Disability, Consultorio Familiar “Francesca.Baggio”, a space for listening, welcoming and accompaniment, consists of a multidisciplinary team that works together to discover a person’s resources to help them overcome their weaknesses, and promotes events in cooperation with CIF (Centro Italiano Female).

Beneficiaries of the Meeting Space will be family members, teachers, educators, operators of third sector organizations and associations dealing with persons with disabilities:

The space will be active on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3.30 to 5.30 pm in the clinic “Francesca Baggio” on Giobert Street n.56, Asti. To book an appointment, simply call 0141/531288 Monday to Friday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

