January 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The cold was felt again in Italy. Temperatures are expected in the coming days at 3B Meteo

Noah French January 6, 2022 2 min read
Study time
1 minute, 30 seconds
Winter returns to Italy
Winter returns to Italy

First Trouble The New Year has really broken the anticyclonic wall that dominated most of the Christmas holidays in our country. As a result, a door opened Cold northern currents What has been done is causing further decline Temperature On Italy. But let’s look in detail at what the next few hours and days will be like.

Temperature Thursday. The heat wave continues in the central-north, temporarily mitigating during the day as the sun sets. However, with the exception of Liguria and Lazio, it does not exceed 10 C in most central-northern regions. Possible night frosts in the north. Early mild day in the south, 15-16 ° C peak over Puglia, Ionian Calabria and eastern Sicily. Here too the temperature drops from the evening.

Minimum temperature on Thursday
Minimum temperature on Thursday
Maximum temperature on Thursday
Maximum temperature on Thursday

Temperature Friday. In the central north it is cold, with temperatures as low as -3 ° C and as low as + 3 C, with widespread frosts over some lengths of the alpine valleys, mountains, and plains. It is cold even during the day with high temperatures of 5 to 7 C. In the south, temperatures are dropping, but overall more acceptable, with a maximum of 10-12 ° C in coastal areas.

Low temperature Friday
Low temperature Friday
Friday maximum temperature
Friday maximum temperature

Temperature Saturday. Very winter weather throughout the peninsula. At least between -4 and + 1 ° C below zero in the plains in the north and in the middle of the mountains with frost in the interior. Even cold in the south, only mild in Sicily. 5 to 9 C in the north and center and 9 to 12 C in the south.

Saturday minimum temperature
Saturday minimum temperature
Saturday maximum temperature
Saturday maximum temperature

Sunday temperature. Extreme cold in the middle with low altitude snowfall. At least -10 degrees Celsius in the Central Apennines and negatively in the plains and inland central Adriatic coasts. Temperature decline in the south Temperatures in the north and islands remain unchanged.

See also  Christmas week, Italy was hit by bad weather and Russian snowstorms. Effects ILMETEO.it
Minimum temperature on Sunday
Minimum temperature on Sunday
Sunday maximum temperature
Sunday maximum temperature

To see the expected heat wave in the coming days, see our heat maps for up to 10 days >> No.

Follow 3BMeteo on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

School, Dad is only for those who have not been vaccinated in high schools, but will have 3 positives at home in the classroom. Withdrawal confirmed on January 10th

January 6, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Ragazza at 19 anni aggression in Branco in Piazza Duomo and Milano

January 5, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

2022 Achievement year in US consumer technology

January 5, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Smog and nitrogen dioxide cause asthma in two million children worldwide

January 6, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The cold was felt again in Italy. Temperatures are expected in the coming days at 3B Meteo

January 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Naspi, from January 1, 2022 Allowance reduction to recover 3% uncut in 2021

January 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dear Batiato, Morgan vs. Biff: “He’s a real oboe player, nothing to do with dry figs. Excellent conductor cut my performance”

January 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese