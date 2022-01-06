The cold was felt again in Italy. Temperatures are expected in the coming days at 3B Meteo

Study time

Winter returns to Italy

First Trouble The New Year has really broken the anticyclonic wall that dominated most of the Christmas holidays in our country. As a result, a door opened Cold northern currents What has been done is causing further decline Temperature On Italy. But let’s look in detail at what the next few hours and days will be like.

Temperature Thursday. The heat wave continues in the central-north, temporarily mitigating during the day as the sun sets. However, with the exception of Liguria and Lazio, it does not exceed 10 C in most central-northern regions. Possible night frosts in the north. Early mild day in the south, 15-16 ° C peak over Puglia, Ionian Calabria and eastern Sicily. Here too the temperature drops from the evening.

Temperature Friday. In the central north it is cold, with temperatures as low as -3 ° C and as low as + 3 C, with widespread frosts over some lengths of the alpine valleys, mountains, and plains. It is cold even during the day with high temperatures of 5 to 7 C. In the south, temperatures are dropping, but overall more acceptable, with a maximum of 10-12 ° C in coastal areas.

Temperature Saturday. Very winter weather throughout the peninsula. At least between -4 and + 1 ° C below zero in the plains in the north and in the middle of the mountains with frost in the interior. Even cold in the south, only mild in Sicily. 5 to 9 C in the north and center and 9 to 12 C in the south.

Sunday temperature. Extreme cold in the middle with low altitude snowfall. At least -10 degrees Celsius in the Central Apennines and negatively in the plains and inland central Adriatic coasts. Temperature decline in the south Temperatures in the north and islands remain unchanged.

