The balance of benefits and risks is positive, and the vaccine remains licensed for all ages

Today, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) specified, with a press release, that it has never supported the idea of ​​banning the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccine for certain groups or age groups of the population, as stated yesterday in several articles published in the Official Gazette. Italy after an interview with La Stampa newspaper Marco CavalieriHead of the Agency’s Vaccine Task Force.

“There were several articles over the weekend with incorrect information (‘disinformation’, editor) about the EMA’s scientific considerations regarding AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. Ema’s regulatory position on this vaccine is clear: B/R The risks are positive and the vaccine remains licensed in all population groups.”, reads the note that was already anticipated through a tweet from the agency. Meanwhile, in Italy, the Oxford serum for those under their 60s has been suspended: for the younger population, only anti-Covid mRNA vaccines will be used. But The European Agency has never said that the AstraZeneca vaccine should be banned even for people over the age of 60.

source of misinformation – Emma points- It was an article published in an Italian newspaper, which incorrectly quoted one of our experts. The article has since been revised and we have requested an official correction.” Turin newspaper.

However, in the meantime, the agency explains, “Many news outlets have published articles based on the original and incorrect interview.”

In order to provide fair and factual reportingTherefore, the memorandum is requested from the agency “To update articles with misinformation to reflect the unchanged regulatory position of the EMA toward AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria vaccine.”

“If recommendations change, EMA will communicate this transparently and proactively to the media and the public, and journalists are encouraged to check our website for any new information.”, concludes the note. As we know, the EMA can only issue a new opinion upon the express request of a member state or pharmaceutical company.

In an interview with “La Stampa” Cavalieri announced that Curevac messenger RNA لقاح It could arrive by the end of summer.