The Awakening, starring Peter Dinklage and six other stars

Paramount has no intention of letting the Autobot saga die! And the entertainment giant earlier this year confirmed it Transformers: Rise of the Monsters – Projected for 2023 – it will be The beginning of a new trilogyWhile the eighth and ninth films of the franchise will be released in the next few years. Today comes new news about the next live-action movie in the saga that began in 2007. Director Stephen Capley Jr. revealed that Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh join the cast Monsters Rise. The two actors will voice non-human characters. The news was spread on social media, where videos of their recording sessions were posted.

However, not only these two stars will be present in the massively rich cast of the mega-franchise. The latest announced names are driving movie and saga fans crazy!

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, starring Peter Dinklage and six other stars

The newest actors to join the stellar cast of the saga are Peter Dinklage as Whip, Lisa Koshy as Ars, John Dimaggio as Stratosphere, Micaela J. Rodriguez as Nightbird, Cristo Fernandez as Wheeljack, Toby Nogoyi as Rick, and finally David Sobolov is from two different people. Characters with the names Rhinox and Battletrap.

Several of these new characters were introduced in The first trailer for the movie. Monsters Rise It will take the Transformers franchise back to the 90’s, an unreleased period of the Paramount epic. The movie is said to introduce the Maximals and the Terrorcons, two other groups from cyberspace who will be involved in the wild battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Transformers: Rise of the Monsters Produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson. Entertainment One, the Hasbro entertainment studio, is an executive producer, while Skydance and New Republic Pictures are co-financing and executive producing. The movie will hit theaters on June 9, 2023.