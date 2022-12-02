Miss Bolivia, Fernanda Pavesic loses the title: she was ridiculed by her colleagues

what happened – It all started when the young winner, a professional model and student of psychology, posted a video on social media mocking some of her competitors, in particular Miss Potosi, Jimena Maigua.

The complaint – This prompted the Potosi authorities to file a judicial complaint against Miss Bolivia for racial discrimination, demanding that the judge lose the title. Upon hearing the news, Pavicic uploaded another video to social networks in which she indicated that the previous one was nothing more than an “experiment in social communication”, and apologized to her rival and to the residents of Potosi.

differences – The video did not satisfy the spirits and restore society glory promotions compared to its initial decision. Therefore, Miss Cochabamba will not represent Bolivia at Miss Universe 2023. “A very negative precedent is being created – Pavesic replied – where the title is taken away from a person for actions that he did not commit,” Pavicic replied.