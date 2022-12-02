December 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Miss Bolivia, Fernanda Pavesic loses the title: she was ridiculed by her colleagues

Miss Bolivia, Fernanda Pavesic loses the title: she was ridiculed by her colleagues

Lorelei Reese December 2, 2022 1 min read


The model mocked the physique of some competitors, notably the ‘original’ Miss Potosi, in a video posted on social media.


what happened – It all started when the young winner, a professional model and student of psychology, posted a video on social media mocking some of her competitors, in particular Miss Potosi, Jimena Maigua.

The complaint – This prompted the Potosi authorities to file a judicial complaint against Miss Bolivia for racial discrimination, demanding that the judge lose the title. Upon hearing the news, Pavicic uploaded another video to social networks in which she indicated that the previous one was nothing more than an “experiment in social communication”, and apologized to her rival and to the residents of Potosi.

differences – The video did not satisfy the spirits and restore society glory promotions compared to its initial decision. Therefore, Miss Cochabamba will not represent Bolivia at Miss Universe 2023. “A very negative precedent is being created – Pavesic replied – where the title is taken away from a person for actions that he did not commit,” Pavicic replied.



See also  Alicia Marcuse on the alleged crisis with her husband: "Silence and screaming but ..."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A new showdown between Nikita Pelizon and Luca Onestini – Big Brother VIP

December 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The United States and France, Biden welcomes Macron to the White House today

December 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Danielle Dal Moro’s Affection and the Importance of Friends – Big Brother VIP

December 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

4 min read

The latest news is live, getting out of the red zone

December 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Pnrr: Negotiations in Brussels with twelve countries – The Economy

December 2, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Miss Bolivia, Fernanda Pavesic loses the title: she was ridiculed by her colleagues

December 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

New strategies for the Italian space company

December 2, 2022 Karen Hines