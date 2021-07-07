July 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Amsterdam, journalist Peter de Vries shot: It's serious. He was on the "black list" of fugitives

Amsterdam, journalist Peter de Vries shot: It’s serious. He was on the “black list” of fugitives

Samson Paul July 7, 2021 2 min read

ambush announcement Amsterdam against the journalist Peter R. De Vries, He was shot in the head in the Lange area of ​​Leedsduerstraat downtown and was taken to hospital in وتم Harsh conditions. journalist, 64 years, had participated in a television program of which he is often a guest. Police arrestedقلت three personsIncluding the physical ambush perpetrator.

at 2019 De Vries had announced on Twitter that he had been informed by police and justice officials that he was present “black list” From fugitive criminal. From 1995 to 2012, historian A . conducted TV program very popular in Holland On crimes involving high-profile cases, he is believed to be one of the most prominent journalists in crime news From Holland.

It is also known that detective work Carried out after the beer magnate was kidnapped Freddy Heineken In 1983. In 2008 he had won amy In another TV show, American teenage Natalie Holloway disappeared during vacation in 2005.

at the moment, de Vries The hospital is located in Amsterdam. “He’s fighting for his life,” the city’s mayor said. Fimki Halsima. There were many messages of solidarity, including from senior European officials. “This is a crime against the press and an attack on our democratic values,” the EU Council president said. Charles Michel. Also Ursula von der Leyen He expressed his closeness to de Vries and his family: “Journalists are valuable to our democracies and societies.”

READ  Astrazeneca Vaccine: Everyone in Germany Want It. "The doses may not be enough"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The arrest of the Russian and Estonian consul Mart Latte in St. Petersburg: “Discovered while receiving classified material”

July 7, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Belarus, 14 years old to former candidate Victor Papariko – Ultima Ora

July 6, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Turkey: The unveiling of Erdogan’s luxury villa is controversial – the world

July 6, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

OECD: Alert on Youth Unemployment in Italy – Ultima Ora

July 7, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

‘I couldn’t take it anymore’, the heartbreaking photo after chemotherapy – Libero Quotidiano

July 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

The first space tourist: Bezos, Branson or …

July 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Raggi: “Let’s open the Olympics to the Italian final.” But there is no to sports and health

July 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt