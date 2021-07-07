Amsterdam, journalist Peter de Vries shot: It’s serious. He was on the “black list” of fugitives

ambush announcement Amsterdam against the journalist Peter R. De Vries, He was shot in the head in the Lange area of ​​Leedsduerstraat downtown and was taken to hospital in وتم Harsh conditions. journalist, 64 years, had participated in a television program of which he is often a guest. Police arrestedقلت three personsIncluding the physical ambush perpetrator.

at 2019 De Vries had announced on Twitter that he had been informed by police and justice officials that he was present “black list” From fugitive criminal. From 1995 to 2012, historian A . conducted TV program very popular in Holland On crimes involving high-profile cases, he is believed to be one of the most prominent journalists in crime news From Holland.

It is also known that detective work Carried out after the beer magnate was kidnapped Freddy Heineken In 1983. In 2008 he had won amy In another TV show, American teenage Natalie Holloway disappeared during vacation in 2005.

at the moment, de Vries The hospital is located in Amsterdam. “He’s fighting for his life,” the city’s mayor said. Fimki Halsima. There were many messages of solidarity, including from senior European officials. “This is a crime against the press and an attack on our democratic values,” the EU Council president said. Charles Michel. Also Ursula von der Leyen He expressed his closeness to de Vries and his family: “Journalists are valuable to our democracies and societies.”