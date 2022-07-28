205 thousand entries in the register of objections

First Day Data –

Mise’s initiative against unwanted calls from telemarketers was registered on its first day

A member

Important from citizens. Specifically, out of the more than 200,000 registrations registered on Wednesday, more than 166,000 registrations were made through the site.

www.registrodelleopposizioni.it

34 thousand through toll free number

800 957 766

For fixed users and 06 42986411 mobile phones, remaining newly registered users chose to send the appropriate form through email.

So the majority of users have used the website – from which 80% of new subscribers come – and record peaks.

Heavy shipping

.

What changes –

A new public registry of objections, now extended to mobile numbers, is coming

Facilitates procedures

– For citizens who want to protect themselves from telemarketing – landline telephone and postal address are already provided. Operators – even those who are

Call center abroad

– They will want to use

Telephone numbers and postal addresses

They are bound to consult the register on a monthly basis. In addition, Mise notes that before each advertising campaign begins, they must update their lists by excluding the numbers and mailing addresses of registered citizens.