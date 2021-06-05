Whatsapp is undoubtedly among the most used messaging applications in the world. To use it, as we all know, we need an internet connection, which is to connect through it Wi Fi, or the data connection to our phone line. Well, some users have made an amazing discovery that flips this rule. So let’s see the amazing new trick that many are using to use Whatsapp without internet.

A real revolution. Let’s imagine we are on vacation without access to the Internet. Or your balance has run out. With this option we can continue Use the messaging app without problems.

So here is how to practice the amazing new trick that many are using to use Whatsapp without internet.

What to do in practice

So let’s see what to do in practice. First we need to access the settings of our mobile phone. At this point, it is necessary to check that the APN (Access Point Name) of our phone operator is correct. In this regard, it is useful to know that most Android phones already have a list of APNs in their memory. Once turned on, it is set directly to the card associated with the SIM card inserted in the phone. To view this setting, select the Cellular Networks option from the main menu. From the available sequential options, choose “Access Point Names” (i.e. APN in Italian). Once we’re sure this setting is correct, we’re ready for the next step.

Then we download the Yoga app from the digital store VPN. Let’s check if Wi Fi is turned off. It is also necessary that the phone balance is completely empty. At this point we enter the downloaded application. We select the “Quick start” function. Then we enter WhatsApp among the applications that can be contacted, and choose it from the list that appears to us.

Once this procedure is done, we can use the messaging app without the internet.

In order to obtain information, it is good to know that using this method you risk various fluctuations in the network. However, it can be a useful solution to be adopted in emergency situations.

So this is the amazing new trick that many are using to use Whatsapp without internet.

