Terrestrial digital, one of viewers' favorite channels, will no longer exist

Terrestrial digital is preparing to bid farewell to one of the channels beloved by viewers who love the small screen. Here is which channel will cease to exist and what happened.

In recent years, technology has invaded our lives and we find it everywhere, especially inside our homes. One of the most notable changes we've made over the years has been to ditch and welcome the old TV with just a few channels Digital floor. This device became loved by many because it gave everyone the opportunity to own it Incredible number of channels And find it on TV Every type of content.

However, the television revolution has not stopped, but we have made room for it Smart TV In our homes where in addition to having the classic channels available on digital land we find the possibility Download applications And rely on Streaming applications Most popular ever. But today, a new change is coming and the viewers, TV lovers, will have to prepare to say goodbye to another very beloved channel on the Italian scene.

Let's get ready to say goodbye to one of the most beloved channels of all time

2023 He has acted for television and especially for digital terrestrial A year full of news and changes. Suddenly we had to deal with a new numbering, and bid farewell to the previous method that had accompanied us all these years.

And not only that, we have made updates, we have witnessed the birth of new programs and channels, as many Italians have often found themselves forced to update the list of channels available on their devices using the DVB-T2 decoder, the only tool today that allows those who do not have Smart TV so far, being able to see all the channels while still working properly.

In fact, the year 2023 represents the new generation of digital terrestrial broadcasting, the only one that allows you to watch all TV channels in high definition and without problems. IL 2024 Instead it opens with news that One of viewers' favorite channels is ready to shut down We say goodbye to the news that arrived a few hours ago and left so much bitterness and dismay among TV fans.

Another music channel is ready to leave us, and the announcement has arrived and starts last Sunday, 07 January 2024After that, all programs were closed properly 8 years of activity Not only on classic digital terrestrial but also on Tivusat and Sky.

One of the most popular music channels of all time will be shutting down

It's closing its doors VH1 Which in recent years has replaced MTV on digital terrestrial broadcasting, another broadcaster that no longer exists as of 2016. VH1 Italia was supposed to be a new reality within the Viacom network and it should have been. One of the most followed channels by music lovers.

Actually the channel It showcased present and past successesAnd in all these eight years, this is what he did. However, he has decided to close permanently while remaining active Only on Pluto TV platform And with its occasional channels.

In recent years, the music channel has lost its identity and left a large part of its programming in the hands of other types of content, especially as it has ceded Most of the time on the popular children's channel Super!.

The company itself announced this announcement through its social channels, and invited users to follow it On the Pluto TV platform To continue watching her programs. The latter will host programs such as VH1+. Canzoni Italiane, Music Legends, Rock!, Hip Hop & Rap, VH1 Christmas and other spin-offs.

This closure allows us to understand the great difficulties that Italian TV channels face today as they have to deal with the new generation and the changes affecting television.

For those who love music and usually listen to it on TV, it seems they will have no choice but to rely on the free Pluto TV platform through which they can find VH1 programming.