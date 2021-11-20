1,300 employees sign petition to resign CEO Bobby Kotik – Nerd4.life

behind – on the other side 1300 employees from Activision Blizzard Sign a petition asking CEO Bobby Kotik resigns In light of recent allegations of sexual harassment.

Brief summary for those who missed the latest news about the Activision Blizzard case: A few days ago the Wall Street Journal published a report that the company’s CEO not only knew about sexual harassment issues in the workplace, but that he himself once became the hero of harassment episodes, then hides all something with caution. In light of the information in the article, the company’s employees are calling for Bobby Kotik’s resignation, while on the other side of the fence the board has decided to side with the CEO.

The petition Launched yesterday by ABK العمال Workers Alliance, a group of Activision Blizzard workers, who, as mentioned earlier, are calling for Kotick’s resignation. The petition currently has more than 1,300 signatures from employees of the company’s various studios, including Blizzard Entertainment, Activision Publishing, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, King, Toys for Bob, Demonware, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, and many more. We’re talking about over 10% of Activision Blizzard’s total workforce, who signed the petition with their first and last names, putting their careers at risk.

“We who signed the petition no longer trust the leadership of Bobby Kotik as CEO of Activision Blizzard,” the petition read. “The information that has emerged about his conduct and practices in running our companies is inconsistent with the integrity we demand in our leadership and with the initiatives taken by our colleagues. We call on Bobby Kotick to step down as Activision Blizzard CEO and that shareholders can choose a new CEO without the input of Kotick, who He owns a significant portion of the voting rights of the shareholders.”

Recently, according to internal emails from Sony and Microsoft that came to Bloomberg’s attention, both Jim Ryan of SIE and Phil Spencer of Xbox are unhappy with Activision and Kotick’s actions. Ryan says he is frustrated and surprised that Activision “did not want to do enough to correct the entrenched culture of discrimination and abuse”. Spencer admits he is “deeply upset” and will reevaluate Xbox’s relationship with Activision Blizzard.