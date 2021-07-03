Tennis and Janek Sener give up the Tokyo Olympics | News

“I’m not playing well. A difficult decision, but I have to focus on my development”

Jannik Sinner will not play the Tokyo Olympics. “It was not an easy decision, but I chose not to participate in the Olympics this year – The tennis player announced on Instagram -. My representation is Privilege and honor And I hope to be able to do that for many years.” “The decision is dictated by the fact of that I haven’t played my best tennis in the past few tournaments and I have to focus on my development“, he added.



“This time I need to work on my game, and my goal is to become a better player on and off the field – continued Sinner -. I am ready to put myself more in the game with the goal of improving.” “I am sincere with you and I hope you understand my reasoning behind this decision – the blue draw that was accepted into the men’s lottery at the Olympics concluded with Berrettini, Fognini and Songo -. I feel this is the best option for my future.”