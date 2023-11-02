November 2, 2023

Romain Grosjean moves to Juncos Racing

Mirabelle Hunt November 2, 2023 1 min read

Grosjean is staying The possibility has been on the cards for days: Romain Grosjean’s move to Juncos Hollinger racing team has materialised, with Callum Ilott opting to leave the team after two seasons. The Englishman’s life was not easy in the Mexican team, especially in the last few races when the atmosphere with his teammate Agustín Canapino became tense. The contacts on the track were followed by attacks from the South American supporters who convinced the former Ferrari youth player to move forward in conjunction with the management restructuring. Juncos signed an agreement with Arrow McLaren to act as the ‘junior team’ for the English.

IndyCar and EMSA Thus, the Swiss remains in IndyCar after two seasons with Andretti, as the second season was characterized by a lot of tension and arguments with his technicians after a more than promising start. The former Haas Formula 1 driver will split his time between IndyCar and Endurance after having long been named Lamborghini’s official North American racing driver. Grosjean will be part of the hypercar project driving in the US and will return to the cockpit of the Indycar Dallara alongside Canapino, which has once again been confirmed for season two.

