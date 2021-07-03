Barty and Kerber advance, Radokano stunned. Flop Ostapenko

Wimbledon 2021: Kerber and Barty advance, surprise Raducano. Flop Ostapenko

Ashleigh Barty – Picture of Ray Giobello

Matches are valid for the third round of Wimbledon 2021 Tennis fans enjoyed: the comparisons are mostly flat and balanced, some lengthy. Emphasis in three groups for one Angelique Kerber On fire, he triumphed first in Bad Homburg, then performed in London slam stadiums on the green; The German has tamed a talent Alexandra Sasnovich After partial suffering, he imposed himself on him 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Tactical dominance and key lead for Kerber, left-handed play making the difference to the Belarusian backhand. They also don’t stop Barbora Krijcikova e Coco Guff, respectively higher than Anastasia Sevastova e Caja Jovan; The Czechs struggled with eccentric Latvian tennis, but came out a winner 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-5, while the United States dominated the Slovenian in all respects, closed 6-3, 6-3.

Raducano surprise, Party Kondos, Ostapenko Krolla

Today’s biggest surprise was the success of the eighteen-year-old Emma Radukano, on the British turf friend, at the expense of Sorana Cristia. After eliminating Vika Azarenka, the Roman succumbed to the sensational situation of the young British tennis interpreter; 6-3, 7-5 And a clear path for the first participation in the four tournaments for non-Raducano. The British probably sinned arrogance, but it is precisely this attitude that is currently leading her to Olympus for the best players. The Round of 16 also focused on the Premier League Ashleigh Party, the protagonist of a storyless conflict with Katerina Senyakova. The Australian managed to establish himself for 6-3, 7-5 On the Czech, revealing her formidable technical background: at least until the tenth match, when the Czech pulls her claws, cancels the match point and takes a break, but to no avail for the final score. Surprise the judiciary and between the differences Jelena Ostapenkobeat him Ajla Tomljanovic for every 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; First, a well-managed and diligent group of Latvians, later riled up by some game situations and finally overtaken by Australian pragmatism. Tennis Ostapenko thrives on fires, but the light sometimes goes out.