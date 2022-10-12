Sports and Fitness, the best equipment on offer with Amazon Prime Day in October 2022

Do you want to get back in shape in the quiet of a home gym? It’s time to get serious and gear yourself up, thanks to the discounts you have to offerAmazon Prime Day on October 11th and 12thfrom some accessories to change work out household. Few tools that add spice to various body weight exercises. We’re talking treadmills, bikes, rowing machines, traction benches, weights, bells, cast iron or plastic weights, a jump rope and even AB . cylinderWheel to sculpt the abdominal muscles. In short, everything every enthusiast could wish for. Let’s see together, then, the best exclusive offers in terms of sports and fitness on this peak day.

YM your MOVE TAPIS ROULANT

If going out for a run is the thing that weighs you down with the first cold, then a Tapis Roland Home is the answer to never skipping a workout. Your movement is compact and foldable, up to 10km/h, equipped with 12 training programs, with a large LCD digital display with speakers. There are also heart rate sensors and they also have the ability to adjust the inclination in 3 levels. In the offer 279 euros instead of 499 euros.

ULTRASPORT F-BIKE

there foldable fitness bikeWith 8 resistance levels, easy and quick to assemble and disassemble. And to keep your training in control, there’s a battery-operated LCD display (time, calories, speed, distance, and pulse) with sensors on the handlebars to detect heart rate and other values. Offer found at 152 euros.

Sport Plus 2022

Another fitness bike, but definitely more advanced thanks to the 24 levels of computer-controlled resistance with the maintenance-free magnetic braking system (Poly-V belt drive with self-tensioning system). There are 6 pre-installed training programs, which must be controlled thanks to the 2.5-inch LCD screen that provides information on time, distance, calories, speed and heart rate. It is compatible with the KinoMap app and heart rate monitor to be connected with Bluetooth 4.0. Extras include built-in pulse sensors, a tablet stand, transmission wheels, non-slip pedals, and a horizontally adjustable seat with backrest and side handles. Shown on Prime Day October 2022 is 271 instead of 319 euros.

Rowing

The rowing machine It is a complete cardio exercise that, in addition to improving strength, endurance, flexibility and coordination, engages 80% of the body’s muscles. The SportPlus folding rowing machine is equipped with a silent magnetic brake system that allows you to adjust eight resistance levels. The comfortable ball bearing seat glides silently on the aluminum rail without making unwanted noise. The reclining training computer features an LCD display that displays all data, such as training time, distance, strokes/min, strokes and approximate calorie consumption. The computer is equipped with a 5 kHz pulse detector to measure the pulse continuously. Data is measured and transmitted wirelessly via a chest strap (not included). In the offer 322 euros instead of 379 euros.

Schwinn Oval