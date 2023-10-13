October 13, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Temperatures are about to drop by up to 15°C, let’s see where and when

Temperatures are about to drop by up to 15°C, let’s see where and when

Karen Hines October 13, 2023 2 min read

Temperatures will drop over the next few days

we are here! The abnormal heat that has enveloped us for weeks is now over and temperatures are about to drop. According to the latest updates, in the next few days temperatures may drop by up to 15 ° C compared to current values: in short, a real collapse.

After Africa’s long dominance of hurricanes, things are about to change. The reason lies in the decrease in ocean flow, which is colder and more unstable: this will actually happen early next weekend when the weather will be cold and unstable. You will pay one harassment Towards our northern regions, and then towards part of the centre.
From a purely thermal point of view, the effects will appear over time Sunday 15 October Temperatures will record their first drop, specifically in these areas.

But the turning point will come next week. from Monday 16 October, In fact, fresh air masses of oceanic origin will make their way towards our country, causing a climate context characterized by marked instability, especially in the center, and thus leading to a sharp drop in temperatures.
The greatest variations will be recorded in the north, in the interior of the center and along the coasts of the Adriatic Sea: in these sectors mercury columns may collapse, losing up to 15 °C, also due to the influence of Enhanced bora winds.
However, there will still be few differences in the south, thanks to the calmer and partly sunny climate.
Next week will continue under the banner of a completely different climate compared to the climate of the first part of October, at least in the central north, where Thus, we will move from a full summer to a purely autumn scenarioWe will feel colder, given the high temperatures we are now accustomed to.

Thermal breakdown: areas where temperatures will drop by 10/15°C are shown in dark blue and purple
However, there is nothing unusual, as we are now about to begin the second half of October; But be careful, that doesn’t mean some nice leftovers of summer won’t return, even in November. On the other hand, ongoing climate change presents us with anomalies almost without interruption.

See also  New organic molecules on Mars: NASA discovery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Diet, if you follow a diet without making any mistakes and do not lose weight, this serious disease may be the reason: it is better to check

October 13, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Space: Air Force and ASI team up to research the International Space Station

October 12, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

A shocking discovery that changes the fate of the Earth: the most powerful gamma rays ever captured from space

October 12, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Temperatures are about to drop by up to 15°C, let’s see where and when

October 13, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

4km uphill, Italian Vertical Kilometer Championship. Moya and Belotti are among the candidates

October 13, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Google ushers in the era of passkeys: Goodbye to passwords

October 13, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Today’s Almanac Thursday, October 12: Columbus Day begins in America

October 13, 2023 Noah French