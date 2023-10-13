Temperatures are about to drop by up to 15°C, let’s see where and when

Temperatures will drop over the next few days

we are here! The abnormal heat that has enveloped us for weeks is now over and temperatures are about to drop. According to the latest updates, in the next few days temperatures may drop by up to 15 ° C compared to current values: in short, a real collapse.

After Africa’s long dominance of hurricanes, things are about to change. The reason lies in the decrease in ocean flow, which is colder and more unstable: this will actually happen early next weekend when the weather will be cold and unstable. You will pay one harassment Towards our northern regions, and then towards part of the centre.

From a purely thermal point of view, the effects will appear over time Sunday 15 October Temperatures will record their first drop, specifically in these areas.