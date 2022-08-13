August 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Un nuovo virus che colpisce anche fegato e reni

identified a new virus that also affects the liver and kidneys; WHAT WE KNOW »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines August 13, 2022 1 min read

China: A new virus has also been identified that affects the liver and kidneys; What do we know

A new virus infects the liver and kidneys, tooNot just COVID, there is now another new virus that has infected 35 people in China, in the provinces of Shandong and Henan. he is called Langia virus (LayV), of the genus Heniba virus, It was identified in throat swabs Thanks to metagenomic analysis and then isolation of the pathogen.

Described in a study by scientists from China and Singapore and published in ‘a starThis infection is a zoonotic disease. It causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue and cough It can also impair liver and kidney function. Currently, as I mentioned beforeAdnKronosThere is no vaccine or treatment for it Heniba virus; The only treatment is to manage complications.

The Heniba virus genus is an emerging zoonotic disease in the Asia-Pacific region. In fact, other viruses of this “family” have been observed, Such as Hendra (HeV) and Nipah (NiV), which can infect humans and find their natural host in bats. According to the World Health Organization, cannabis viruses can cause Serious diseases in animals and humans It is classified as Biosecurity Level 4, i.e. with mortality rates between 40 and 75%. Much higher than covid.

See also  Summer 2022, there is some interesting news. Map reveals the first show for the months of July and August »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Some possible rain on Friday, some possible rain on the weekend «3B Meteo

August 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Monkeypox, in Campania 14 new cases in 7 days: Ministry Bulletin

August 12, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Fair Thursday, Variable Friday, some rain possible on Saturday «3B Meteo

August 12, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Warm autumn / US crisis that could shake Europe too

August 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Here is Russia’s response to the Commission’s “savings campaign”.

August 13, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Cinema Biennale 2022 | Walter Hill Awarded Cartier Glory to Filmmaker Award 2022

August 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

identified a new virus that also affects the liver and kidneys; WHAT WE KNOW »ILMETEO.it

August 13, 2022 Karen Hines