identified a new virus that also affects the liver and kidneys; WHAT WE KNOW »ILMETEO.it

China: A new virus has also been identified that affects the liver and kidneys; What do we know

A new virus infects the liver and kidneys, tooNot just COVID, there is now another new virus that has infected 35 people in China, in the provinces of Shandong and Henan. he is called Langia virus (LayV), of the genus Heniba virus, It was identified in throat swabs Thanks to metagenomic analysis and then isolation of the pathogen.

Described in a study by scientists from China and Singapore and published in ‘a starThis infection is a zoonotic disease. It causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue and cough It can also impair liver and kidney function. Currently, as I mentioned beforeAdnKronosThere is no vaccine or treatment for it Heniba virus; The only treatment is to manage complications.

The Heniba virus genus is an emerging zoonotic disease in the Asia-Pacific region. In fact, other viruses of this “family” have been observed, Such as Hendra (HeV) and Nipah (NiV), which can infect humans and find their natural host in bats. According to the World Health Organization, cannabis viruses can cause Serious diseases in animals and humans It is classified as Biosecurity Level 4, i.e. with mortality rates between 40 and 75%. Much higher than covid.