There is an agreement between the government and the unions on the use of social security nets to prevent layoffs.

CDM for the Bridge Order on Wednesday. CGIL-CISL-UIL: “Important signal, now conflict over reforms”
From chic to solidarity deals
The novelty is that companies now use all the tools, including layoffs, but also defensive and comprehensive solidarity agreements, contracts to reduce working hours before being laid off. This is the full text of the joint statement signed at Palazzo Ciki between Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Labor Minister Andrea Orlando and the secretaries of Sigil, Sils and Yule, and the government-sponsored cooperation organization Confidentia, Confofi. A permanent discussion table is opened to monitor employment trends at this point in the resumption of post-covit activity. Therefore the rules for preventing layoffs decided on Monday will not change and the Council of Ministers will adopt an order confirming the ban only for the textile, fashion and footwear sectors. But there is a commitment for everyone to use in any occasion, for everyone, the normal chick is available in 13 weeks.
CGIL-CISL-UIL: “Important signal, now conflict over reforms” The deal is “an important signal”. CGIL, CISL and UIL say this after a meeting in Palazzo Chiki. “Tonight is an important first step,” explains CISL Secretary Luigi Sabra. “An answer has been given to many who have had concerns,” General Secretary Yule Pierpolo Bombardieri underscores. “This is a result of the mobilization in response to the mobilization that took place on Saturday. CGIL by Maricio Landini.
