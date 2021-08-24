Talia returns to America: “This is a goal” – Chronicles

By Marco Corsi, little Talia will undergo a new planned intervention in the United States in mid-December. This was reported by his mother Valeria, who had an appointment last Friday with Dr. Bale, who was caring for the little girl from Terranova, who was suffering from a deformity in her left leg. “We haven’t seen him for a year and a half since February 2020. After the first 9 months of reconstruction we left Florida – Valeria said – we should have been in control last year …

Little Talia will undergo a new planned intervention in the United States in mid-December. This was reported by his mother Valeria, who had an appointment last Friday with Dr. Bale, who was caring for the little girl from Terranova, who was suffering from a deformity in her left leg. “Since February 2020, we have not seen one and a half years since the 9 – month reconstruction operation that left Florida – Valeria said – we should have been in control last January, but due to the epidemic we had to cancel it. So this meeting was very much expected. We updated him on Talia’s progress. And we asked him to comment on some of the difficulties that have arisen in recent months. We reached the small milestone: the night he told us that we could no longer remove the brace, the danger had passed, and, if Talia felt, she could stay all day without even opening her knees. Apparently the next surgery was talked about. “It finally gave us a clearer picture of what we were facing in December and about seven months – Valeria explained – we will be going to Florida in mid – December, and Talia will go back to the operating room on the 16th of that month. , During which we will stretch the two bones. The story of this little girl impressed everyone.

She was born on February 17, 2017, after a difficult pregnancy and without a prenatal diagnosis at Carrie Hospital in Florence, only at the time of her birth, when doctors discovered that Talia had persistent birth defects. Being on the left leg is very visible. Her spine was found to be hemilimia with no spine and femoral fracture. It was not immediately diagnosed, but it was already clear that it was a complex complication defect. After other problems such as esophagus, trachea and bronchitis, the woman underwent her first MRI of her leg in January 2018. With the results in hand, the family members went to Munich. Dr. Bale was waiting for them.